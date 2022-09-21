It seems that Luis Fonsi does not want to be overshadowed.

Like his ex Adamari López, the Puerto Rican singer speaks about Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico.

Despite his good intentions, he was criticized. When it became known that Hurricane Fiona had caused catastrophic damage in Puerto Rico, singer Luis Fonsi, who is originally from San Juan, spoke out on social media like his ex, Adamari López, who he was married to for about five years. According to CNN, the hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico and in the Dominican Republic as a category one storm with sustained winds of almost 145 kilometers per hour. More than a million people were left without electricity due to torrential rains. What did Adamari say about Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico? In an Instagram post, where she’s accompanied by her little daughter Alaïa, that provoked all kinds of reactions, the actress and host Adamari López shared an emotional message to her countrymen in Puerto Rico who were devastated by Hurricane Fiona. “#PuertoRico dear! Coming home from a day full of love from everyone who welcomed me to #NewJersey and lighting a candle so that everything goes back to normal as soon as possible for everyone who is suffering from Hurricane Fiona! I love you and I have you in my prayers,” wrote the Hoy Día host without imagining that Luis Fonsi would “follow in her footsteps”. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

And Luis Fonsi? With a series of images and videos, Luis Fonsi did not want to be left behind and, like his ex-wife Adamari López, he wanted to speak out after Hurricane Fiona passed through Puerto Rico. He sent good vibes to residents from the Dominican Republic, who are not having the best time either. “Strength to my Puerto Rico of the soul. We are a sign and example of a strong and resilient people. My thoughts are now with our brothers in the Dominican Republic. #Fiona,” wrote the Despacito singer, without imagining how internet users would respond.

“You can do better” Despite the fact that most, if not practically all, of his followers thanked him for his words in these difficult times for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, there were those who criticized Luis Fonsi for not doing something more: “You can do better.” “Talk to Guido (referring to Guido Gómez Mazara, from the Dominican Republic) so that you can send some of the money you stole from him in 2019.” “You very comfortable in your mansion.” “If your sorrow does not come with action, donations and help, delete this post because what you are doing is morbid. We do not need these images and videos, the people have already experienced it firsthand.”

Did Luis Fonsi do the right thing by sharing this video? In a short video that Luis Fonsi shared on Instagram, you can see some of the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona after passing through Puerto Rico. One person did not hesitate to criticize him for promoting morbidity, unlike what his ex Adamari López did, who limited herself to sending good vibes to her countrymen. According to CNN, Fiona is expected to strengthen and reach the Turks and Caicos Islands in the next few hours, only now as category 2. Meanwhile, later this week, it will do the same in Bermuda. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)