Biden issues emergency declaration in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico in the face of Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona hit the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday when it unleashed mudslides, brought down the power grid and ripped asphalt from roads, flinging bits and pieces around.

Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as the waters rose rapidly. Mighty rivers of brown water engulfed cars, first floors and even a landing strip in the southern region of the island, according to The Associated Press.

Forecasters said the storm threatened to reach “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with a chance of up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) in eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

“The damage we are seeing is catastrophic,” Governor Pedro Pierluisi said. The storm washed away a bridge in the central mountain city of Utuado, which according to policeman was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Large landslides were also reported, with water running down huge slabs of broken asphalt and into ravines.