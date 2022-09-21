Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumors
Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? The reality star revealed the details. She responds to the rumors about whether she's expecting.
Recently, Kourtney Kardashian put an end to the speculation and decided to be the one to tell the world about her situation. Today we tell you how Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumors.
The 43-year-old businesswoman has been involved in various controversies since her marriage to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. This couple has monopolized the covers of many international magazines.
Rumors have recently come to light on social platforms, such as Instagram, that the two are expecting a baby now that they are married. One of the stars of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been looking a bit different lately.
Yesterday Kourtney Kardashian blew up the internet when she posted a photo of herself clutching her tummy. The image is a selfie that she posted on Instagram as part of a series of bikini shots for her new brand, Lemme.
“A Woman’s Body”
Most comments were about her body and her alleged pregnancy. In addition, followers indicated that she has a little belly and that’s why they think she is pregnant.
Tired of so many comments, Kourtney replied to a follower who asked if there is a baby on the way: “What you did not expect is a woman’s body.” A comment that increased doubts as to whether she is expecting a child.
“I love your figure but I have doubts”
After making this comment, followers immediately responded: “For Kourtney, I thought you were touching a baby bump.” “Why are you touching your stomach? I love your figure but I have doubts … now I’m curious,” wrote another fan.
Similarly, people said things like: “I find it very refreshing to see someone show off their natural body,” applauding Kourtney for showing off her true figure and for not retouching herself to look slimmer.
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys her marriage to Travis Barker
Finally, while it is not yet confirmed whether she is pregnant or not, Kourtney Kardashian is happier than ever with her husband Travis and her children. They’re both enjoying a peculiar and attention grabbing marriage.
Likewise, it is expected that at some point the oldest of the Kardashians will reveal more details about the alleged pregnancy that will surely grab the spotlight as each of the members of her family knows how to do.