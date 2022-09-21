Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

The reality star revealed the details.

She responds to the rumors.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian put an end to the speculation and decided to be the one to tell the world about her situation. Today we tell you how Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumors.

The 43-year-old businesswoman has been involved in various controversies since her marriage to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. This couple has monopolized the covers of many international magazines.

Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumors

Rumors have recently come to light on social platforms, such as Instagram, that the two are expecting a baby now that they are married. One of the stars of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been looking a bit different lately.

Yesterday Kourtney Kardashian blew up the internet when she posted a photo of herself clutching her tummy. The image is a selfie that she posted on Instagram as part of a series of bikini shots for her new brand, Lemme.