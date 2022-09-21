Adamari López talks about Hurricane Fiona.

Hurricane Fiona leaves terrible damage in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona has gained strength and winds at sustained maximums of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, according to the latest bulletin from the Miami-based NHC. Fiona, the third cyclone of the Atlantic season, was 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico according to EFE. The hurricane has "very dangerous winds" that have already affected Puerto Rico, and it is expected that they will reach the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday with maximum sustained winds 85 miles per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Hurricane Fiona devastates Puerto Rico Fiona, a category one hurricane, out of a total of five on the Saffir-Simpson scale, brought torrential rains, flooding, mudslides, storm surges and rip currents. The agency warns that winds can cause damage to well-built wooden homes, especially to the roof, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Several celebrities have spoken about it on social media. This included Adamari López and the former contestant of La Casa de los Famosos 2, Osvaldo Ríos.

Adamari López talks about Hurricane Fiona The host of Hoy Día shared a short reel in which she offered a few words for her compatriots, "Dear #PuertoRico! Coming home from a day full of love from everyone who welcomed me to #NewJersey and lighting a candle so that everything goes back to normal as soon as possible for everyone who is suffering from Hurricane Fiona! I love you and keep you in my prayers," she captioned her post. "Hello my beautiful people, a little kiss for everyone, I am coming home with a heart full of love for all the affection they gave me, but also with a sad heart because Puerto Rico has suffered the disasters of Hurricane Fiona and we know there are many people who have been suffering, our hearts go out to you… I am going to light this candle together with Alaïa for the prompt establishment of our island, I love you very much," said Adamari López.

Adamari lit a candle to bring light and peace to her countrymen Given this, her followers were quick to comment: "God take care of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic." "What a beautiful woman." "I am very sorry about PR." "Many blessings." "May God recover this great brother country quickly." "May everything happen soon." "Strength for my Puerto Rico." Former La Casa de los Famosos 2 contestant, Osvaldo Ríos, who is originally from Puerto Rico, also shared the terrible damage left by Hurricane Fiona. The actor shared a series of photographs and videos of the disasters left by this storm.

Osvaldo Ríos spoke from his native Puerto Rico after the hurricane passed "Here we are in the middle of Hurricane Fiona and we are in the city of Mayagüez and in truth it is raining horrors, it is expected to be 24 hours in this way with sustained winds of 85 miles," the singer shared on Saturday, September 17. He also attached a couple of videos showing the intense rains. Later he shared a series of photographs, as well as other videos, and in the description he wrote the following: "The ravages of hurricane "FIONA" in some parts of Puerto Rico until now…. It hurts to see that all the effort made for the past 5 years is destroyed in 24 hours again by another hurricane. Now, we just have to wait for it to end and get to work immediately to lift our country up again."

Osvaldo Ríos asks for help from his followers That was not the only thing that the former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos 2 shared with his loyal followers. He posted a video in which he requested the support of those who admire him to help Puerto Rico. "As you know, Hurricane Fiona has just hit us, our Island is devastated, we want to ask for your cooperation from each one of you who makes your donation to Puerto Rico Rises to start distributing the help that our island needs," said the singer in a video requesting help for the people who have suffered the harsh ravages of the hurricane.

Osvaldo Ríos shares heartbreaking images of the havoc left by Fiona In the photographs that Osvaldo Ríos shared, you can see the damage from the intense wind and rain. Some houses were smashed after Hurricane Fiona hit. Given this, his faithful followers immediately commented: "What a beautiful work God bless you." "Chain of prayer for the island." "Thank you Osvaldo Ríos for everything you are doing for our Puerto Rico." "What a disaster, it's very sad." "God Bless you and a lot of strength." "The planet speaks to us!"