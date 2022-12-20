Lizbeth Rodríguez turns on social media in a sexy Santa suit.

People can’t get enough of her spicy photos and videos.

She leaves nothing to the imagination.

Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez turns on social media a few days before Christmas with a sexy red Santa suit. She drives everyone crazy by flaunting her figure. However, as always, some people weren’t happy about her revealing outfit.

Lizbeth wanted to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holidays with an outfit that leaves little to the imagination. She highlights her curves, which many praise. Although some feel it’s not family-friendly.

LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ IS A SEXY SANTA

One of the most popular personalities on social media in Mexico caused a sensation when she reposted a photo from December of last year, where she appears looking happy wearing a red bodysuit, like Santa.

Most of the comments praised her sexy holiday outfit. The Mexican influencer brazenly posted a photograph revealing all of her assets and delighting her followers who can’t get enough of her voluptuous figure.