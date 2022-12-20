Lizbeth Rodríguez appears in a sexy Santa suit
Lizbeth Rodríguez turns on social media in a sexy Santa suit. People can't get enough of her spicy photos and videos. She leaves nothing to the imagination.
Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez turns on social media a few days before Christmas with a sexy red Santa suit. She drives everyone crazy by flaunting her figure. However, as always, some people weren’t happy about her revealing outfit.
Lizbeth wanted to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holidays with an outfit that leaves little to the imagination. She highlights her curves, which many praise. Although some feel it’s not family-friendly.
One of the most popular personalities on social media in Mexico caused a sensation when she reposted a photo from December of last year, where she appears looking happy wearing a red bodysuit, like Santa.
Most of the comments praised her sexy holiday outfit. The Mexican influencer brazenly posted a photograph revealing all of her assets and delighting her followers who can’t get enough of her voluptuous figure.
The influencer wrote on her post: “Friends!!! How are you doing with the recalentado? Tell me all the gossip please.” This was a way to shock her followers who are always looking out for her risqué posts.
"I would like to be you." "What a beautiful gift." "Your smile is beautiful." "you suddenly changed." "I wish you would come to my house at night." "Cosota rich." "I would like you to be my precious recalentado."
But people did not stop there, since seeing her in that outfit drove everyone crazy: “I would like that Santa Claus.” “How good you are.” “How delicious recalentado with you I love you, you look spectacular you are a goddess.”
Other people commented: "You are more than art, you are like a rose in a garden or like an angel with its resplendent light, you are beautiful." "All of these would rather that you were the recalentado one." "I am the only recalentado one me after seeing your photos."