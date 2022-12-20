Ángela Aguilar is mocked for celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win
Pepe's daughter joins the World Cup celebrations. People mock her for celebrating Argentina. Are Angela and her family from Argentina?
- Pepe’s daughter joins the World Cup celebrations.
- People mock her for celebrating Argentina.
- Are Angela and her family from Argentina?
Argentina faced France in an unforgettable match at the World Cup Qatar 2022. Some celebrities joined in the celebrations of Messi’s triumph even though they were not Argentines — one of them was Ángela Aguilar.
The regional Mexican singer surprised her followers with an Instagram post of herself getting excited over the game on Sunday, December 18. What she did not expect was that she would become a target of criticism.
Angela joins the festivities!
Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Lucerito Mijares, Sebastián Rulli, etc., were some of the celebrities who showed their excitement at the end of the World Cup final. Messi became world champion before his retirement because, due to his age, he could not wear the shirt of his selection.
The “Princess of Regional Mexican” also wanted to show her enthusiasm on social media. However, her followers did not take it very well. She was accused of wanting to get more likes on Instagram and they even called her ridiculous. FILED UNDER: Ángela Aguilar celebrates Argentina
Is Ángela from Argentina?
In an airplane, wearing a white tank top and light blue joggers, Ángela shared four photos with this description: “I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand. 25% Argentina, 100% proud today, we are all more celestial than the sky.”
It is not known exactly if she wanted to imply that she has Argentine roots or just wanted to continue celebrating the victory of Messi’s squad. FILED UNDER: Ángela Aguilar celebrates Argentina
Ángela Aguilar’s mother is not Mexican
“If France had won 25% French.” “My friend when she found out that her mother visited Argentina one day.” Internet users attacked her description. “How ridiculous.” “Canelo doesn’t like this,” in reference to the boxer’s anger with Messi for allegedly kicking a Mexican jersey.
Something to highlight is that her mother, Aneliz Álvarez, is of Argentine origin. This may be why Angela herself wanted to share in the joy of Argentina’s win. But she got some good teasing. FILED UNDER: Ángela Aguilar celebrates Argentina
She only wants likes
The young singer was accused of trying to take advantage of the World Cup final with her photos on her family’s private plane. They criticized her for everything.”Don’t do that in a photo you have related to soccer but happy that Argentina won. Nothing more for the likes.” “It is ridiculous.”
They even went on to say that she will release new music inspired by Argentina: “The new album is going to be called ‘Argentina in love.'” “Then stop profiting from Mexico and go to Argentina.” “This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen.”