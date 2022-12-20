Ángela Aguilar is mocked for celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win

Pepe’s daughter joins the World Cup celebrations.

People mock her for celebrating Argentina.

Are Angela and her family from Argentina?

Argentina faced France in an unforgettable match at the World Cup Qatar 2022. Some celebrities joined in the celebrations of Messi’s triumph even though they were not Argentines — one of them was Ángela Aguilar.

The regional Mexican singer surprised her followers with an Instagram post of herself getting excited over the game on Sunday, December 18. What she did not expect was that she would become a target of criticism.

Angela joins the festivities!

Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Lucerito Mijares, Sebastián Rulli, etc., were some of the celebrities who showed their excitement at the end of the World Cup final. Messi became world champion before his retirement because, due to his age, he could not wear the shirt of his selection.

The "Princess of Regional Mexican" also wanted to show her enthusiasm on social media. However, her followers did not take it very well. She was accused of wanting to get more likes on Instagram and they even called her ridiculous.