The captain of the Mexican National Team shows his support for Messi.

“Canelo doesn’t know what happens in the locker room,” said Andrés Guardado.

The Argentine soccer player could still face reprisals. Andrés Guardado sides with Messi. Another soccer player has weighed in on the fight between Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and boxer Saúl 'El Canelo' Álvarez. Mexican footballer Andrés Guardo has offered his opinion on the tiff between the two athletes. Many people have expressed disappointment, not only for what Lionel Messi did with a shirt from the Mexican National Team, now they are also angry with Mexican soccer player Andrés Guardado, who shared his point of view about this controversy. The social media spat between Messi and Canelo The Argentine star angered the wrong person after moving a Mexico National team shirt with his foot after their victory at the World Cup on Saturday. The Mexican boxer said on Twitter that Messi was "cleaning the floor" with the Mexican National team shirt and that it was disrespectful to Mexico. "Pray God that he doesn't find me," Canelo tweeted. AP said Messi was removing his right shoe when he apparently inadvertently moved the jersey he had exchanged with a Mexican player after the 2-0 win. The garment was on the floor while the Argentines celebrated in the locker room.

Andrés Guardado talks about the controversy Azteca TV reported that Andrés Guardado recently gave a press conference where he was asked about the boxer from Guadalajara's anger at seeing the video of Messi allegedly kicking the shirt from the Mexican National Team. When everyone expected him to side with Canelo Alvarez, Guardado expressed his support for Lionel Messi and said the following: "I have been fortunate to face him in Spain for many years, I know the person Leo is. Unfortunately, Canelo does not understand what happens in a locker room and that is why I can understand why he was offended at seeing the shirt on the floor."

"It seems silly to me" People were angry that the captain of the Mexican team said that Lionel Messi is a friend of his and that he said he didn't mean anything by it. In addition, he said that the Argentine has had enough "details" with him: "For me, it really seems silly what is being talked about, because it is not important to me," the captain of the Mexican National team revealed to TV Azteca.

Former Argentine striker Sergio "Kun" Agüero also came to Messi's defense "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about football and what happens in a locker room," he tweeted. "The shirts always, after the games are over, are on the floor due to sweat." Former Spanish soccer player Cesc Fàbregas also defended Messi saying that it is normal for soccer players to leave their shirts on the floor before taking them to wash. Messi, 35, is looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina. The victory over Mexico gives them a chance to advance to round 16. According to El Futbolero, Messi may be punished for the shirt incident, though it seems unintentional.