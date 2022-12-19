Extremely cold air from Siberia will bring freezing temps before Christmas
Freezing temps will hit the US. Extremely cold weather could break records around the world, especially in Siberia where frigid winds are blowing. Now experts forecast that the United States could be severely affected before Christmas.
AccuWeather, reports that an intense and bitter gust of icy wind will test records that have stood since the eighties. The freezing weather is descending from the north of the Rocky Mountains to the southeast from Siberia.
In addition to bringing severe cold in the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, there will be serious consequences for the United States, so residents are urged to take all necessary measures to face an intense winter storm.
The outlet said that cold air will flow into North America from Siberia that will end up hitting two-thirds of the eastern United States days before Christmas, although AccuWeather long-term forecasters expect the mercury to be as much as 40 degrees below the averages of the end of December in different parts of the country.
Low temperatures are expected to hit the US before Christmas
NewsBreak reports that Siberia is one of the coldest places on the planet during the winter season and earlier this week, the mercury dropped to an incredible minus 78 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 61 degrees Celsius) in the city of Yakutsk, according to Jason Nicholls, AccuWeather’s international lead meteorologist.
The intense cold will reach North America in two waves and this is expected to happen during the next week, "By early next week, the atmospheric energy bringing the cold will dive south out of the Gulf of Alaska and into the Pacific Northwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
It will be the most extreme air mass this winter
AccuWeather reported that low temperatures well below freezing will be more common in Montana and the Dakotas, “This could be one of the most extreme air masses seen all winter long in parts of the north-central United States.” added meteorologist Buckingham.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see some areas in Montana or North Dakota approach minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit, which would be close to the extreme cold observed in 1983 and 1989," he added. AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok said: "While the push of extreme cold will not last as long as the extreme push seen in February 2021, it is likely that temperatures will not begin to recover until around December 27.
Cold air in Siberia will freeze the US
Both outlets indicated that this intense blast of cold air could seriously affect residents of Texas who last year suffered the ravages of the harsh winter storm.
Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far south Texas during Hanukkah and around Christmas Eve so resdents are encouraged to take all precautions.