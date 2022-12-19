Extremely cold air from Siberia will bring freezing temps before Christmas

Extremely cold air will is set to hit the US.

Freezing temps are expected before Christmas.

Alert about extreme arctic air mass for different parts of the US.

Freezing temps will hit the US. Extremely cold weather could break records around the world, especially in ​​Siberia where frigid winds are blowing. Now experts forecast that the United States could be severely affected before Christmas.

AccuWeather, reports that an intense and bitter gust of icy wind will test records that have stood since the eighties. The freezing weather is descending from the north of the Rocky Mountains to the southeast from Siberia.

Gusts of cold air from Siberia will send freezing temps to the US

In addition to bringing severe cold in the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, there will be serious consequences for the United States, so residents are urged to take all necessary measures to face an intense winter storm.

The outlet said that cold air will flow into North America from Siberia that will end up hitting two-thirds of the eastern United States days before Christmas, although AccuWeather long-term forecasters expect the mercury to be as much as 40 degrees below the averages of the end of December in different parts of the country.