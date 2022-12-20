Adamari López wears flirty outfits at 50 years old

Adamari López favors flirty clothes despite being over 50.

Host and actress Adamari López causes a furor on social media with her outfits, on and off television. Despite being over 50, she flaunts her figure in mini skirts and fitted dresses that highlight her curves.

The Puerto Rican beauty has become an example for women over 50, showing age is not an impediment to showing off your figure in fun, flirty outfits.

The popular Hoy Día host has captivated the public with revealing outfits she wears on air and that she shares on social media. She proves you can look sensual at any age.

The Puerto Rican actress shares videos and photos on social media where we can see her wearing all kinds of outfits, from loose pants to stunning dresses. However, her swimsuit photos really stand out.