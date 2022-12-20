Adamari López wears flirty outfits at 50 years old
Adamari López favors flirty clothes despite being over 50. She wears fitted dresses and mini skirts. Adamari loves to show off her figure.
Host and actress Adamari López causes a furor on social media with her outfits, on and off television. Despite being over 50, she flaunts her figure in mini skirts and fitted dresses that highlight her curves.
The Puerto Rican beauty has become an example for women over 50, showing age is not an impediment to showing off your figure in fun, flirty outfits.
Adamari López shows off her figure
The popular Hoy Día host has captivated the public with revealing outfits she wears on air and that she shares on social media. She proves you can look sensual at any age.
The Puerto Rican actress shares videos and photos on social media where we can see her wearing all kinds of outfits, from loose pants to stunning dresses. However, her swimsuit photos really stand out.
Adamari is not afraid to experiment with her outfits
Adamari López has shown herself in different styles of clothing on screen and on social media, ranging from elegant to sensual — often achieving both in the same outfit. She is not afraid to experiment with her style.
The presenter has posed with austere colors such as black and brown, as well as bright colors such as orange and yellow. She also does not shy away from the prints and patterns, which she wears on various occasions.
The presenter does not miss the opportunity to show off her figure
The Puerto Rican host maintains her fantastic figure through hard work and dedication. A couple of years ago she set out to lose weight through diet and exercise, so she shows us the fruits of her hard work with her stunning outfits.
Adamari López has transformed her image after losing more than 15 kilos, so now she has a curvaceous figure that she shows off in a wide range of ensembles.
Adamari dazzles the audience with her outfits on television
The Puerto Rican actress became known through soap operas such as Amigas y rivales. However, she has been the host of Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Día for several years and she stands out as an audience favorite.
She is currently one of the main presenters on the program, where she impresses viewers every day with her fabulous outfits, which she wears elegantly.