Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora post a video in sexy lingerie
Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora shared a spicy lingerie video. Does their romance continue? They both looked happy.
Without a doubt, the Mexican host and model for men’s magazines have recently had everyone talking and their controversies and scandals are difficult to ignore. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora shared a spicy lingerie video. Does their romance continue?
After powerful rumors of a possible relationship between the former Badabun host and the daughter of the popular Mexican rocker Alex Loraa, a video comes to light that could confirm they are happy together and want to share it with the world.
Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora release a sexy lingerie video
It is a short video in which Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora appear “very close”. They are both wearing sexy and revealing red lingerie and were happy to shake their assets.
The YouTube video begins with the Lizbeth recording herself in a sheer red lace ensemble that left very little to the imagination, since you could see almost everything. Her hair was loose and she was wearing seductive makeup.
They were eager to ‘show off’ their assets
Later, the host records her alleged girlfriend Celia Lora, who was also wearing red, lace lingerie. However, it was her plunging neckline that really showed off her charms.
Both were standing and, as if it were choreographed, the OnlyFans models shook their assets, particularly emphasizing their breasts. A song played in the background while the two women had fun.
Does their romance continue?
According to the channel that shared the video, it some of the content that Lizbeth shares on her OnlyFans account. The video re-shared from about 12 days ago by the YouTube channel OnlyFans Lizbeth Rodriguez official has almost 3,000 views.
So far, the sexy video does not have comments from the followers of both controversial women. However, on their different platforms and social networks they have great support from their fans. Click here to see the video of Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora.
“And with you the woman of my dreams”
A couple of weeks ago, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora photos on Instagram from the video. The sexy pics caused an uproar.
However, the image Lizbeth shared raised even more suspicions that two women are in a relationship, since Liz is pulling off Celia’s top and the description reads: “And with you the woman of my dreams.”