Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora post a video in sexy lingerie

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora shared a spicy lingerie video.

Does their romance continue?

They both looked happy.

Without a doubt, the Mexican host and model for men’s magazines have recently had everyone talking and their controversies and scandals are difficult to ignore. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora shared a spicy lingerie video. Does their romance continue?

After powerful rumors of a possible relationship between the former Badabun host and the daughter of the popular Mexican rocker Alex Loraa, a video comes to light that could confirm they are happy together and want to share it with the world.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora release a sexy lingerie video

It is a short video in which Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora appear “very close”. They are both wearing sexy and revealing red lingerie and were happy to shake their assets.

The YouTube video begins with the Lizbeth recording herself in a sheer red lace ensemble that left very little to the imagination, since you could see almost everything. Her hair was loose and she was wearing seductive makeup.