The host of Exponiendo infieles raises the temperature again.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her booty.

The Mexican host's hottest moments. Lizbeth Rodríguez shaking her booty. The Mexican who exposes cheaters never tires of being the center of attention. The beautiful host takes every opportunity to show her attributes to the world. Just a few months ago she posted a video where she's shaking her booty. The former Badabun host made it clear that she is not ashamed that her body isn't perfect and she was completely natural and showed her sensuality in a short video that garnered her thousands of views and likes. Let's see the images. Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her booty On May 29 of this year, the Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video posing in front of her mirror in a revealing outfit. The shear dress showed her bum. "Shaking cellulite" writes the host in the description of the video, where we can her shaking her hips and showing off her perfectly imperfect body. People loved the Mexican beauty's video.

Her followers react The video of the Mexican presenter has gotten more than 2 million views and thousands of likes and comments, which speak of how attractive and sexy Lizbeth Rodríguez looks. The clip only lasts one second and it still made a huge impact. "You are quite a goddess." "You are super beautiful, in case you had not noticed." "She is quite a beautiful poem." "How beautiful you are." "The earth will run out of colors because there are not enough to draw your beauty," some "romantics" commented on the post.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shares an intimate moment with Celia Lora It is not the first time that 28-year-old Lizbeth Rodríguez, also popularly known as the 'Cazadora de infieles', provokes people with her sexy videos. On other occasions, we have seen her causing stir with Alex Lora's daughter, Celia Lora. Well, she and Celia Lora turned on social media after sharing a video of a viral TikTok challenge. In the video, both women are standing very close together and singing a Shakira song called Me Enamoré. Things started to get steamy when it looked like they were about to kiss when Lizbeth covers the camera at the last second. The video has gotten thousands and thousands of visits since it was shared. (VIDEO)

Lizbeth Rodríguez without any clothes! On another occasion, the Exponiendo infieles host shared an Instagram Story, where she's barely covering her naked body with her hands, with her more than 11 million followers. People have gone crazy after some videos that have been shared of the Mexican host with little clothing. This is how Lizbeth again gets into the lion's den.