Belinda is criticized for owning exotic animals and a cockatoo is seized

Authorities visited her home and confirmed their suspicions. BELINDA IN THE EYE OF THE HURRICANE… AGAIN! Mexican singer Belinda is being criticized for having exotic animals in her house and authorities confiscated a white cockatoo. The authorities visited the singer’s residence in Mexico and were able to confirm their suspicions. The Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA) visited the singer’s house located in Jardines del Pedregal in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 18 because Belinda’s neighbors complained that she was keeping exotic animals in her home. Belinda is criticized for keeping exotic animals and a cockatoo is seized Apparently, Belinda likes exotic animals and that has gotten her into trouble. The singer is being investigated by the Mexican authorities for allegedly having some unusual animal species that people do not usually have as pets. Initially, Belinda was singled out for having a two spider monkeys, which are an endangered species. However, when the Mexican animal protection authorities arrived at the singer’s home, the monkeys weren’t there.

Revealing inspection at Belinda’s house “They say that Belinda no longer has them since she was on the program La Voz,” journalist Ana María Alvarado said about the spider monkeys that the authorities were looking for. Nevertheless they did find a Alba cockatoo, a species of bird native to Indonesia that is also in danger of extinction. Ignacio Peregrín, Belinda’s brother, met the Profepa officials at the singer’s house but could not prevent them from taking the white cockatoo since he did not have the necessary documentation to prove it was legally owned. Since he did not have the permits, the bird was seized.

Alba cockatoo seized For now, the singer could still present documentation that her brother did not have on hand at the time of the inspection and thus be able to demonstrate that she can legally own the white cockatoo. It is unknown if this will lead to any kind of fine for Belinda. It is also not known if the white cockatoo that was found in her home is the same specimen that appeared in the video for Belinda’s song, En el amor hay que perdonar, which also features a jaguar and an eagle, reported El Diario NY.

Endangered animals This is not the first time that Belinda has made headlines for her taste in exotic animals. In 2021, the singer and her ex, Christian Nodal, were shown on social media with a spider monkey, which led the civil association Instituto Mexicano de Fauna, Flora y Sustentabilidad Social to issue a statement criticizing Belinda's penchant for exotic pets. "Monkeys by nature are animals whose reproductive instinct is always present and therefore day after day they have to fight battles to be able to mate and leave offspring. In the specific case of spider monkeys, females can only give birth to one baby every four years," explained the association at that time.