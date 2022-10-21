Erika Buenfil mourns the death of actor Óscar Ferretti (PHOTOS)

Soap opera actor Óscar Ferretti dies.

Actress Erika Buenfil mourns his passing.

Buenfil asked for support for the actor when he was ill.

Erika Buenfil is in mourning. Mexican soap opera actress Erika Buenfil is going through hard times, because her friend and ‘brother’ Óscar Ferretti, a Mexican actor who appeared with her in Mar de Amor and La Gata, recently passed away. So far not many details are known in regards to the actor’s death.

What is known is the little information that the Mexican actress revealed through an Instagram post and a farewell message on Twitter. The details about the actor’s death have not been released. This is how Buenfil bid him farewell.

Erika Buenfil says goodbye to her ‘great friend’

The news of Óscar Ferretti’s sudden death took people by surprise as he was one of the closest people to La Gata actress Erika Bonfil. The actress shared a photograph of herself and Óscar, along with a farewell message:

“It hurts me a lot to accept that you will no longer be here, friend and brother, so many talks, so many laughs… .#restinpeace @oscarferretti,” wrote the actress along with a photograph of the two together. The reactions and farewell messages from people close to Buenfil poured in. Filed Under: Erika Buenfil is in mourning