Erika Buenfil mourns the death of actor Óscar Ferretti (PHOTOS)
Soap opera actor Óscar Ferretti dies. Actress Erika Buenfil grieves his passing. Buenfil asked for support for the actor when he was ill.
- Soap opera actor Óscar Ferretti dies.
- Actress Erika Buenfil mourns his passing.
- Buenfil asked for support for the actor when he was ill.
Erika Buenfil is in mourning. Mexican soap opera actress Erika Buenfil is going through hard times, because her friend and ‘brother’ Óscar Ferretti, a Mexican actor who appeared with her in Mar de Amor and La Gata, recently passed away. So far not many details are known in regards to the actor’s death.
What is known is the little information that the Mexican actress revealed through an Instagram post and a farewell message on Twitter. The details about the actor’s death have not been released. This is how Buenfil bid him farewell.
Erika Buenfil says goodbye to her ‘great friend’
The news of Óscar Ferretti’s sudden death took people by surprise as he was one of the closest people to La Gata actress Erika Bonfil. The actress shared a photograph of herself and Óscar, along with a farewell message:
“It hurts me a lot to accept that you will no longer be here, friend and brother, so many talks, so many laughs… .#restinpeace @oscarferretti,” wrote the actress along with a photograph of the two together. The reactions and farewell messages from people close to Buenfil poured in. Filed Under: Erika Buenfil is in mourning
She’s grieving the loss of the Mexican actor
In her stories, the 58-year-old actress from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, shared one more photograph with her colleague, actor Oscar Ferretti. In addition, the actress has been sharing content related to him on her social networks…
On Twitter, Erika posted a photo with the phrase “Fly high, dear Oscar.” Immediately her social networks were flooded with comments of support to overcome this difficult time in her life: “I know how hard it must be for you to lose a friend.” “May God take care of his heart, now he is surely in a much better place.” “I am very sorry for your loss Erika, we love you.” Filed Under: Erika Buenfil is in mourning
The actress asked for support for her friend
“Please support. It is a difficult situation. It has been very hard for all of us who are friends of Óscar,” wrote the also famous TikToker. After this difficult situation, those close to the actor started a GoFundMe campaign so that people could donate. Filed Under: Erika Buenfil is in mourning
What condition did Oscar have?
Óscar’s medical condition was quite serious, since he had three clogged arteries and he was connected to a balloon that helped him have a little better heart function.
Óscar debuted in telenovelas like María Belén in 2001. He also appeared in some episodes of Mujer casos de la vida real which was hosted by Silvia Pinal. Some of his fans have been leaving condolences on his Instagram account. “Rest in peace Óscar, my condolences to your family and friends.” “Dear friend, your light will shine forever in all the hearts that you touched with your joy and your love for life, be happy and fly high. I love you.” “May you rest in peace.” Filed Under: Erika Buenfil is in mourning