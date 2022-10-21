Ana Gabriel mourns the loss of her faithful companion

Ana Gabriel grieves the death of her faithful companion.

The Diva de América ​​announces the difficult loss with a heartbreaking message.

MundoNow readers are always on top of what's happening in the entertainment world and this case is no exception. One of the most iconic Hispanic singers is going through a very difficult time after she announced the death of a loved one. Usually Ana Gabriel's posts ​​are related to her work and tend to be cheerful which is why a recent post caught people's attention. They never imagined the Quién como tú singer would share such news. Ana Gabriel announces the death of her faithful companion Ana Gabriel took to Instagram to share her heartbreaking news with her fans. The Mexican singer has always been very close to her audience, making them part of what happens in her daily life. Ana Gabriel shared a photo of herself giving her little dog a kiss on the head. Text on the photo contained a sad message that every pet owner dreads.

Ana Gabriel's heartbreaking message "Thank you Jazz for everything you gave me during these years, RIP my daughter, I will love you ALWAYS," reads the text that Ana Gabriel placed inside the image. In the description of the post she explained that she wasn't able to be there because she was on tour. "Friends-Fans, I want to share that my four-legged daughter, Jazz, left me today." "During the entire tour I was hoping to get back in time but it wasn't possible, today with all the pain in my SOUL, I inform you of my recent loss, because YOU ARE WITNESSES OF THE LOVE WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER, RIP #Jazz #teamaré #Siemprehijamia," the regional Mexican singer shared with a broken heart.

Celebrities and fans offer condolences to the Diva de América Faced with the sad news, some celebrities and her faithful fans were quick to offer words of comfort to the singer. "I'm very sorry, I know how difficult it is to lose a puppy. In addition to how much you loved the cute little thing," said Lili Estefan. "Oh friend, how sad I'm very sorry," shared Tatiana. "I'm really sorry. They are friends, unconditional companions and accomplices," said Maria Celeste. "I'm so sorry, such a terrible pain, I hug you from a distance, your beautiful dog is now free of pain and from now on she is a little angel who will always take care of you," wrote Jessica Maldonado. Her followers commented: "I'm very sorry." "Encouragement and strength for your heart.""I went through the same thing and it's very painful." "I know what it is to lose your pet of so many years."