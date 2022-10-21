Maribel Verdú speaks exclusively to MundoNOW.

The actress reveals what it was like to work with Alfonso Cuarón again.

Was it very difficult to film with the Mexican? On Friday, October 21, the new film, Raymond & Ray will be released on AppleTV+. It follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of their terrible father. Somehow they still have a sense of humor and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There is anger, there is pain, there is madness, there may be love, and there is definitely grave digging. This film is directed by Rodrigo García and produced by Alfonso Cuarón. The film stars Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo. Now the wonderful and talented Spanish actress, speaks exclusively to MundoNOW about this new project. What was making this film like and how complicated was it to shoot it? “It could have been complicated for me and indeed it’s a film in English, which is not my language, which I’m not used to, with actors like Ethan Hawke. It had everything to be very scary and not only was it not scary, but it was one of the funniest experiences that I’ve had in my life.” “Working with Rodrigo (García) has been a gift. He is one of the directors you want to work with every day. Then Ethan and Ewan are two divine, generous, funny, story tellers that you can not imagine, zero stars, punctual, everything has been perfect,” said Maribel Verdú.

Tell me about your character Lucía "I would like to be like Lucía, I have many things from Lucía, but no, I wish I were like her, self-sufficient, free, with few prejudices, I have all those defects. What I really have from her is the desire to live, the enjoyment of what I am, enjoying every moment." The famous actress reveals details of how she resembles her character in the film: "I'm a lot like her, in uniting people, friends, family and I like her a lot, but I get involved much more in the life of everyone, I can assure you."

What was it like being directed by Rodrigo García? Previously, Maribel Verdú revealed that it is a dream to have worked with director Rodrigo García: "I have known Rodrigo's films since I was a child, I have seen all his movies, I have seen him in what he has directed even if they were not his. And whenever they asked me, what was my dream as a director, I always said Rodrigo García." "And suddenly he came and called me and I couldn't believe it. So, in this life you look at a lot of people and you create expectations that go away quickly and you say, 'My God why did I meet this person I admired,' and they disappoint you. In the case of Rodrigo, not only does he not disappoint you, but he increases my admiration for him as a filmmaker and as a person."

What was it like to work on an Alfonso Cuarón project again; did it bring back memories of Y Tu Mama También? "No, because the memories are there, I mean, Alfonso doesn't have to bring them to me, they are there in your backpack of life, the thing is that Alfonso and I have never lost contact during all this time. So when he contacted me to tell me that Rodrigo was interested in me for this film, it was wonderful." Maribel goes on about the Mexican director: "The thing is that we have not seen Alfonso, because he's with his stories from other projects and I have been with Rodrigo all the time. But Alfonso is a director whom I love so much."