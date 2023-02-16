Lionel Messi’s most notorious scandals
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi's most notorious scandals. They resurfaced after the incident with the Mexican jersey at the World Cup.
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi’s biggest scandals resurfaced after the controversy over the incident with the Mexican National team jersey at the World Cup. There was an uproar after a video circulated where he appeared to kick the shirt, according to information from TV Azteca.
This is only his most recent scandal. Messi has been involved in money and alcohol problems, which is why some people think Cristiano Ronaldo is more admirable on and off the field.
LIONEL MESSI’S MOST RECENT SCANDAL
Celebrities, such as boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, lashed out at Lionel Messi over the incident with the Mexico’s team jersey. However, Canelo later apologized after the soccer star said he never meant to offend the Mexicans and that he didn’t do anything wrong.
In previous years, the Paris Saint Germain star has been plagued by legal problems, which have tarnished his extraordinary career. Still, he’s been called the best in the world and compared to Pelé and Maradona.
PROBLEMS WITH THE SPANISH TREASURY
In 2016, Messi was accused of owing the Spanish Treasury more than $4 million for income earned between 2007 and 2009. He had to resolve this situation because it had put his career at risk at Barcelona.
The star was sentenced to 21 months in prison, however, his lawyers managed to keep him out of jail and he only had to pay a fine.
WAS MESSI DRUNK?
When Lionel Messi began his career at Barcelona, he appeared to be drunk on several occasions. He was harshly criticized since his rival, Ronaldo, does not drink alcohol at all.
In addition, while at PSG, Messi clashed with other stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, who were favorites of fans and the media.
MESSI’S FATHER FACED A LAWSUIT
More recently, the Argentine soccer star was involved in another scandal. In 2018 he and his father were accused of tax evasion and money laundering. In this well-known case his father was the primary culprit.
We can see that celebrities are prone to scandal as their lives are so heavily scrutinized. They must watch their behavior because so many see them as role models.