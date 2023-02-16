Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi’s most notorious scandals.

They resurfaced after the incident with the Mexican jersey at the World Cup.

He has had financial issues.

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi’s biggest scandals resurfaced after the controversy over the incident with the Mexican National team jersey at the World Cup. There was an uproar after a video circulated where he appeared to kick the shirt, according to information from TV Azteca.

This is only his most recent scandal. Messi has been involved in money and alcohol problems, which is why some people think Cristiano Ronaldo is more admirable on and off the field.

LIONEL MESSI’S MOST RECENT SCANDAL

Celebrities, such as boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, lashed out at Lionel Messi over the incident with the Mexico’s team jersey. However, Canelo later apologized after the soccer star said he never meant to offend the Mexicans and that he didn’t do anything wrong.

In previous years, the Paris Saint Germain star has been plagued by legal problems, which have tarnished his extraordinary career. Still, he’s been called the best in the world and compared to Pelé and Maradona.