Sarah Kohan is Chicharito’s ex-wife.

The gorgeous influencer has 4.8 million Instagram followers.

Sarah Kohan’s 5 sexiest photos.

Sarah Kohan is known for being Chicharito Hernández’s ex-wife. They began dating in 2019 and only months after meeting, the couple decided to tie the knot.

Chicharito and Sarah had two children, named Noah and Nala, during their marriage . They decided to end their relationship at the end of 2020 and both have made the decision to stop sharing images of their children’s faces on social media.

Sarah Kohan stuns in Paris

Sarah Kohan shares her daily life on Instagram, including her fun times and parties. However, most people love seeing her incredible style.

During a night out in Paris, Sarah poses in a flirtatious outfit. She wears black leather shorts and a jacket over a rhinestone bra.