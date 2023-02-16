Search

Chicharito’s ex: Sarah Kohan’s 5 sexiest photos

By 
  • Sarah Kohan is Chicharito’s ex-wife.
  • The gorgeous influencer has 4.8 million Instagram followers.
  • Sarah Kohan’s 5 sexiest photos.

Sarah Kohan is known for being Chicharito Hernández’s ex-wife. They began dating in 2019 and only months after meeting, the couple decided to tie the knot.

Chicharito and Sarah had two children, named Noah and Nala, during their marriage . They decided to end their relationship at the end of 2020 and both have made the decision to stop sharing images of their children’s faces on social media.

Sarah Kohan stuns in Paris

Sarah Kohan, ex of Chicharito looks sensual on her social networks
Sarah Kohan shares her daily life on Instagram, including her fun times and parties. However, most people love seeing her incredible style.

During a night out in Paris, Sarah poses in a flirtatious outfit. She wears black leather shorts and a jacket over a rhinestone bra.

Sarah Kohan in the cut-out trend

Sarah Kohan is shameless in the streets with her daring outfits
Sarah Kohan leads a glamorous life that she shares with her followers on social media. Here she models another sexy black ensemble.

Kohan wears a hip-hugging miniskirt that highlights her spectacular figure with cut-outs at the hip. On top she wears a halter top bikini.

Relaxing in a bikini

Sarah Kohan constantly shares photos of her vacations around the world
Sarah Kohan also loves sharing vacation pics and it is easy to appreciate a couple of photographs of Chicharito’s sexy ex on the ocean.

Sarah Kohan relaxes in a bikini. Holding a camera, wearing large sunglasses and a tiny, barely perceptible smile, Kohan looks gorgeous.

A sexy mirror-selfie

To show off her outfits and her spectacular figure, she also poses in front of the mirror
Chicharito’s ex posts photographs from all over. However, this time she posed in a more personal place, in what appears to be her room.

In front of the bedroom mirror, Kohan posted a mirror-selfie wearing an asymmetrical skirt and skimpy top.

Sarah Kohan loves to wear bikini tops as shirts

Bras are her favorite options to combine her outfits
Kohan favors wearing bikini tops as shirts, which she expertly accessorizes. This outfit was no exception.

With baggy pants in a bright star and sea shell print, she looks carefree in light-colored sandals. She tops it off with a lime green bikini top and wrap.

Soccer
Sport
