Check out the “million dollar” party that Canelo threw for his 5-year-old daughter! (VIDEOS)
Canelo does it again with a million-dollar party for his daughter's birthday. The boxer spends thousands on a Barbie-themed party.
Boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez, surprised everyone after a series of images that prove that the Mexican is the father that many people would like to have went viral. When it comes to celebrating his children’s birthdays, the boxer does not put a limit on the price.
A few weeks ago, the man from Guadalajara celebrated his daughter Emily Cinnamon’s fifth birthday, throwing her a huge party where he even brought Grupo Firme as guests. However, this time it his youngest, María Fernanda’s, turn.
The incredible Barbie-themed party!
Canelo never disappoints his fans when it comes to proving that he is the father who grants his princesses every wish. On this occasion, it his youngest, María Fernanda, who turned five years old. She celebrated with a Barbie-themed party.
All in pink, pink balloons, they arrived in a pink limousine full of Barbie doll costumes, a barbie kitchen and a supermarket. This, of course, has made people wonder how much money the boxer spent.
They arrived in a huge limousine
In some images shared by La Lengua TV, we can see how the entrance to the party is the Barbie Dream House, completely pink and huge. Later, we also see a video of the limousine in which the couple arrived with their daughter María Fernanda.
From the luxurious limo, several models dressed as Barbie dolls descend. Later we can see how Canelo Álvarez comes down after his wife Fernanda Gómez, who stands out among all the models for her incredible resemblance to Barbie.
Canelo did it again for his daughter
But that’s not all, Canelo’s daughter also had a show at her party. In some images you can even see quite a few caps, shirts and water bottles with the word Barbie written on them, which were meant to be distributed among their guests. Of course, Canelo and his wife Fernanda were front and center.
Canelo and his beautiful wife dressed as Ken and Barbie. It should be noted that the main song of the event was "Barbie Girl" by Aqua. However, there are those who didn't approve of how lavish the party was. Some even said that it was better than his daughter Emily's: "He puts a lot of cream on his tacos." "How ridiculous." "Wow, a lot of envious people." "Last year was the same, again?" "Many would like something like that."