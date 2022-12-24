Canelo does it again with a million-dollar party for his daughter’s birthday.

The boxer spends thousands on a Barbie-themed party.

Canelo Álvarez dresses up as Ken and his wife as Barbie.

Boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez, surprised everyone after a series of images that prove that the Mexican is the father that many people would like to have went viral. When it comes to celebrating his children’s birthdays, the boxer does not put a limit on the price.

A few weeks ago, the man from Guadalajara celebrated his daughter Emily Cinnamon’s fifth birthday, throwing her a huge party where he even brought Grupo Firme as guests. However, this time it his youngest, María Fernanda’s, turn.

The incredible Barbie-themed party!

Canelo never disappoints his fans when it comes to proving that he is the father who grants his princesses every wish. On this occasion, it his youngest, María Fernanda, who turned five years old. She celebrated with a Barbie-themed party.

All in pink, pink balloons, they arrived in a pink limousine full of Barbie doll costumes, a barbie kitchen and a supermarket. This, of course, has made people wonder how much money the boxer spent. Filed Under: Canelo Daughter Party