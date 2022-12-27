Pelé was hospitalized for alleged complications from Covid-19.

His son Edinho would like to be with him.

His relatives prepare to say goodbye to the Brazilian soccer star. When we talk about soccer legends, Pelé’s name is at the top of the list. The winner of three World Cups is experiencing his most difficult moment, to the point that his family is traveling to say goodbye to him. Pelé suffered major complications from colon cancer and is receiving care for kidney and heart dysfunction, as well as a suspected respiratory infection caused by Covid-19. Pelé’s complicated health issues Bad news about Pelé keeps coming as the Brazilian star was hospitalized at the end of November due to a respiratory infection that could have been from Covid-19. He has already spent more than two weeks under special care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In addition to the respiratory infection, 82-year-old Pelé has been fighting colon cancer for a while, but his body is no longer responding to chemotherapy and his family fears he doesn’t have much time left.

Doctors talk about Pelé’s condition According to People en Español, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital gave a report about Pelé’s health, stating, “He presents a progression of the oncological disease, and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.” It seems that Pelé needs very special care due to his condition, this in the midst of the chemotherapy he has undergone to overcome colon cancer. However, it seems that his condition is going from bad to worse.

His son Edinho thanks Pelé’s fans According to People, One of Pelé’s seven children Edson Cholbi Nascimento, known as Edinho, thanked all the fans concerned about his father’s condition, saying: “I take this opportunity to thank you very much for all the love, messages and prayers that we have been receiving on behalf of all my family.” In addition to expressing his thanks, Edinho assured that he would love to spend time with his father but he cannot due to his work as a coach for the Londrina club, who are in preseason and it is impossible for him to visit. “I would like to be with him, but the more success I get here, in my career, the more joy that will bring to him,” Edinho said.

Pelé’s family travels to say goodbye to him Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, she posted a moving photo on Instagram where she’s embracing her father who is lying in a hospital bed, with a description saying: “We are still here, in the fight and in faith, one more night together.” Although Pelé’s health is critical, his family continue to support him by spending time with him. His daughter will Christmas with her dad in the hospital room where he is staying, a gesture that brings tears to more than one fan.