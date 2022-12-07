Singer Steve Smith dies a few days before his 60th birthday
The passing of Steve Smith, also known as Cast Iron, lead singer of Red Alert, is announced. People bid him farewell in Barcelona, Spain.
- Punk is in mourning!
- The passing of Steve Smith, also known as Cast Iron, lead singer of Red Alert, is announced.
- People bid him farewell in Barcelona, Spain.
A few days before his 60th birthday, singer Steve Smith, also known as Cast Iron, who was lead singer of the punk band Red Alert, has died, according to Magic Pop. The outlet also shared that the artist was bid farewell in the city of Badalona in Barcelona, Spain, where he lived for several years with his wife.
Born on December 27, 1962, Steve belonged to the band that was originally from Great Britain. Their foray into music lasted from 1979 until 1984 and they only recorded one album, along with several EP’s. After some time out of the spotlight, they released new music in the nineties and early ’00s.
Rest in peace, Steve Smith
Steve Smith went to live in the city of Badalona in Barcelona, Spain, with his wife in 2013. In addition to being part of Red Alert, ‘Cast Iron’, as the singer was also known, was in The Dipsomaniacs and Red London, although he is best remembered for RA.
Formed in Sunderland, England, in 1979, RA consisted of Steve Smith on vocals, Tony Van Frater on guitar, Gaz Stuart on bass and Dona on drums. Gary Mitchell joined them later. A sad loss in the punk world.
More about Red Alert
With the album We’ve Got the Power, Red Alert became well known in 1983. A year earlier, they released the EP Take No Prisoners in Britain. Also in 1983 they released the single City Invasion and another EP called There’s a Guitar Burning. They broke up in 1984, although they reunited five years later.
Steve Smith and the band released Blood, Sweet and Beers (1992), Beyond the Cut (1993), Breaking All the Rules (1996), Wearside (1999) and Excess all Areas (2005), as well as other material until 2014, when they broke up again.
“Great singer, great band, terrible news”
Steve Smith’s fans did not miss the opportunity to say goodbye in different ways: “For the old punks who grew up in the area… Steve Smith, lead singer of Sunderland punk legends Red Alert… passed away last night… Used to go to Monkwearmouth school to see them… 1980-81… always fantastic live. Rest in peace.”
“Shit… absolute. Great band, great man. One of the best in Wearside.” “God, he can’t have been that old, can he? He used to get on the binge that I worked on, late ’80s, early ’90s.” “Gee, another side from my distant past is gone.” “Great singer, great band, terrible news.” Wow, quite surprised by this. I didn’t know him well, but I have some mutual friends and I talked to him a couple of times.” (With information from Magic Pop, XS Rock and Ready To Go)