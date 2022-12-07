Singer Steve Smith dies a few days before his 60th birthday

Punk is in mourning!

The passing of Steve Smith, also known as Cast Iron, lead singer of Red Alert, is announced.

People bid him farewell in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

A few days before his 60th birthday, singer Steve Smith, also known as Cast Iron, who was lead singer of the punk band Red Alert, has died, according to Magic Pop. The outlet also shared that the artist was bid farewell in the city of Badalona in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where he lived for several years with his wife.

Born on December 27, 1962, Steve belonged to the band that was originally from Great Britain. Their foray into music lasted from 1979 until 1984 and they only recorded one album, along with several EP’s. After some time out of the spotlight, they released new music in the nineties and early ’00s.

Rest in peace, Steve Smith

Steve Smith went to live in the city of Badalona in Barcelona, ​​Spain, with his wife in 2013. In addition to being part of Red Alert, ‘Cast Iron’, as the singer was also known, was in The Dipsomaniacs and Red London, although he is best remembered for RA.

Formed in Sunderland, England, in 1979, RA consisted of Steve Smith on vocals, Tony Van Frater on guitar, Gaz Stuart on bass and Dona on drums. Gary Mitchell joined them later. A sad loss in the punk world.