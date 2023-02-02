Linda Ronstadt’s popularity soars thanks to the series ‘The Last of Us’
Linda Ronstadt's popularity is soaring for a new generation.The new HBO series 'The Last of Us' brings her music back. 'Long Long Time' has gone viral.
- Linda Ronstadt’s popularity is soaring for a new generation.
- The new HBO series The Last of Us brings her music back.
- Her song Long Long Time has gone viral.
A new HBO series has caused a sensation in recent days. Not only have its characters and plot captured the attention of millions, but also its songs. Proof of this, Linda Ronstadt’s music is enjoying a major resurgence thanks to The Last of Us.
According to Variety, Long Long Time by American singer Linda Ronstadt has skyrocketed on the playlists after it was featured in a recent episode of the HBO series The Last of Us. After the episode aired, the 1970s song saw streaming numbers increase by 4900% according to Spotify.
Linda Ronstadt’s surges in popularity thanks to the series The Last of Us
Long Long Time can be heard in scenes with characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), Bill is a smuggler looking to survive after the Cordyceps pandemic until he meets a missing man outside his bunker, according to CL Cooperative.
They slowly get to know each other and begin a romantic relationship that lasts for several years, always with Long, Long Time as the background song. After more than a decade of living together, they reach a complex old age. Tired of being a burden to the person he loves, Frank asks Bill to help him die as he feels complete with the life he has lived by his side. Despite his initial resistance, Bill accepts Frank’s wish, but also decides to join the same eternal journey. For fans it meant a lot to have Linda’s song in the emotional scene.
Ronstadt’s song was chosen by executive producer and director Craig Mazin
According to Variety, the song was chosen by executive producer and director Craig Mazin after his friend Seth Rudetsky suggested it. Mazin was looking for a song for the two characters to connect to.
Speaking to Variety, Mazin said: “I knew that song needed to hit certain things about longing and aching and endlessly unrequited love,” he said. “I could not find the right song for the life of me. I was trying and trying, and then I texted my friend Seth Rudetsky…”
“Love will remain, take things easy”
Written by Gary White, the song appears on Linda Ronstadt’s album Silk Purse. The single spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 25. In 1971, it earned Ronstadt a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Female Vocal Performance.
With lines such as: Love will remain, take it easy; Sounds like good advice but there is no one by my side; And time cleans the wounds of love without being seen and I think I will love you for a long, long time, Ronstadt has conquered the hearts of millions.
Linda Ronstadt responds on social media
In light of the renewed attention, the singer has expressed herself on social media, particularly on her official Instagram @lindaronstadtmusic where she has gained a large number of followers and comments praising her incredible talent.
Proof of this, in her most recent stories, she has shared links to her song Long, Long Time on different music platforms, as well as sharing some reposts from The Last of Us fans who appreciate her talent.