Linda Ronstadt’s popularity is soaring for a new generation.

The new HBO series The Last of Us brings her music back.

Her song Long Long Time has gone viral.

A new HBO series has caused a sensation in recent days. Not only have its characters and plot captured the attention of millions, but also its songs. Proof of this, Linda Ronstadt’s music is enjoying a major resurgence thanks to The Last of Us.

According to Variety, Long Long Time by American singer Linda Ronstadt has skyrocketed on the playlists after it was featured in a recent episode of the HBO series The Last of Us. After the episode aired, the 1970s song saw streaming numbers increase by 4900% according to Spotify.

Long Long Time can be heard in scenes with characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), Bill is a smuggler looking to survive after the Cordyceps pandemic until he meets a missing man outside his bunker, according to CL Cooperative.

They slowly get to know each other and begin a romantic relationship that lasts for several years, always with Long, Long Time as the background song. After more than a decade of living together, they reach a complex old age. Tired of being a burden to the person he loves, Frank asks Bill to help him die as he feels complete with the life he has lived by his side. Despite his initial resistance, Bill accepts Frank’s wish, but also decides to join the same eternal journey. For fans it meant a lot to have Linda’s song in the emotional scene.