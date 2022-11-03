Taylor Swift breaks record with songs in all 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100

Taylor Swift makes music history.

The artist occupied all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It’s crazy,” Swift said on social media.

RECORD BREAKING! Taylor Swift, who got her start in country music, became the first artist to occupy all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer didn’t hold back her excitement about this incredible achievement.

Swift’s album, Midnights, was released on October 21 and contains 13 songs. It’s been a smashing success. Recently, Taylor Swift published the list of concerts on her next tour and announced when the next ticket sale will begin, thrilling her followers and her fans, who expressed their happiness on social media.

Taylor Swift scored a perfect 10 by becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her new album Midnights, The Associated Press reported.

Billboard reported on Monday that Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine top 10 songs for one week in September 2021, the AP stated. Taylor Swift not only became one of the most listened to artists but she became one of the few singers to sell millions of physical albums.