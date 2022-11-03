Taylor Swift breaks record with songs in all 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100
Taylor Swift makes music history. The artist occupied all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. "It's crazy," Swift said on social media.
RECORD BREAKING! Taylor Swift, who got her start in country music, became the first artist to occupy all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer didn’t hold back her excitement about this incredible achievement.
Swift’s album, Midnights, was released on October 21 and contains 13 songs. It’s been a smashing success. Recently, Taylor Swift published the list of concerts on her next tour and announced when the next ticket sale will begin, thrilling her followers and her fans, who expressed their happiness on social media.
Taylor Swift scored a perfect 10 by becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her new album Midnights, The Associated Press reported.
Billboard reported on Monday that Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine top 10 songs for one week in September 2021, the AP stated. Taylor Swift not only became one of the most listened to artists but she became one of the few singers to sell millions of physical albums.
“Crazy”
The singer did not hesitate to express her feelings about the news on social media. She said that it seemed “crazy” to have 10 top 10 hits. Likewise, she pointed out that her 10th album is the one that achieved this triumph. Midnights had the most impressive global reach in recent years, surpassing Adele.
“10 out of 10 on the Hot 100? On my tenth album? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Taylor Swift tweeted. The artist’s music was one of the most listened to in the last week of October, becoming a milestone in American music.
When did Midnights come out?
The new album came out on October 21 with a standard 13-track release and a deluxe version with seven additional bonus tracks. It has been one of the biggest album releases in almost seven years. Billboard also reported that Swift is now tied with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No. 1 albums, the AP reported.
The No. 1 spot belongs to Anti-Hero, whose lyrics "It's me/hi/I'm the problem/It's me" have quickly become a TikTok trend. The other top 10 songs include Lavender Haze, Maroon, Snow on the Beach, Midnight Rain, Bejeweled and Question…?, reported The Associated Press.
Is she going on tour?
Fresh out of one of the most important album releases of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new US stadium tour starting in 2023, followed by international dates, according to the AP.
The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and conclude with two nights in Los Angeles on August 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Opening acts for the tour will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.