Lili Estefan shows off her luxurious Christmas decorations (VIDEO)

Lili Estefan showed off her luxurious mansion.

She celebrates Christmas to the fullest.

Do people think she’s bragging too much?

Lili Estefan is one of best-known faces on Hispanic television in the US and it is no secret to anyone that she has been working at Univisión for many years so she surely makes a good living. She made her fortune through hard work and dedication, but is that an excuse to flaunt her Christmas decorations?

The host of El Gordo y la Flaca sparked envy in her millions of Instagram followers by posting a video of her Christmas decorations. She only showed few rooms in her home but many people thought it was ostentatious and that her house looks like something out of a movie.

Did the host of El Gordo y la Flaca overdo her Christmas decoration?

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You plays in background of the video while you could see Lili Estefan’s living room as well as other parts of her mansion. Later she showed the garden area and the pool, which really shocked viewers.

Although Lili Estefan’s Christmas tree was not that big, it was quite striking with perfectly illuminated white and gold balls, bows and all kinds of lavish decorations. However, there were no gifts underneath it. There was just a white bag, undoubtedly from an expensive store.