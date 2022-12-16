Mhoni Vidente reveals the Mexican governor’s cause of death

Mhoni Vidente clears up doubts!

The Cuban psychic reveals the Mexican governor’s cause of death.

She also made more predictions. Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente reveals Mexican governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta’s cause of death. He was the head of the state of Puebla, Mexico from August 1, 2019 until his death. This surprised everyone because of what happened in this same place several years ago. In her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, Mhoni also took the time to talk about other characters and events that are about to happen. After greeting her audience, she immediately commented on what happened to Barbosa Huerta, a death that even affected the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mhoni Vidente speaks out “Unfortunately, the governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, passed away yesterday. Let us remember that four years ago, in 2018, the helicopter in which ex-governor Rafael Moreno and his wife, Érika, were traveling crashed and both of them died, in addition to the pilot. Miguel Barbosa suffered from high blood pressure, blood sugar and various things, but if you ask me what he died of or the vision I have is that he dies of Covid.” She added that this disease became very complicated for the president: “Covid affects the weakest people a lot and he went into respiratory arrest. He had already had other health problems before and now they are seeing what will happen, but the cards of Death and the Emperor are on two more politicians. I see the death of another politician from an accident and another from cardiac arrest.”

Mhoni Vidente talks about the revelation of the Virgin of Guadalupe After confirming that Argentina will win the World Cup on Sunday after defeating France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mhoni Vidente spoke about the revelation of the Virgin of Guadalupe regarding the earthquake that struck Mexico City in the early hours of Sunday the 11th. What did the beloved psychic say? “Let’s remember that the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared in 1531, and the first time she appeared it also trembled… Before the earthquake, the sun was very strong and very hot at eight in the morning. Half an hour later, I noticed that the birds weren’t singing either and that’s when the seismic alarm started to sound. They ask me if it’s is going to tremble again, yes, it will tremble again this month, but nothing serious, they are revelations from the Virgin of Guadalupe,” said the Cuban psychic.

“Here comes the cold” Finishing her predictions, Mhoni Vidente revealed that the cold is about to arrive: “Now for Christmas there is a ‘friazo’, mainly in northern Mexico, as well as in Arizona, California and Texas. A tremendous cold wave is coming. Meteorologists say they have never seen anything like this in recorded history and are scared. With the good humor that characterizes her, the Cuban psychic also mentioned that we will have a white Christmas. She also took the time to remember the importance of spending this time with loved ones and, as a joke, she said that the most important are the gifts. (Filed Under: Mhoni Vidente reveals Mexican governor’s cause of death)

“The Devil’s card is on the Rivera Family” Finally, Mhoni Vidente revealed that the the Devil card is over the Rivera Family. This is because of the tenth anniversary of singer Jenni Rivera’s death. “They are fighting a lot and they are going to end badly and they are Christians, imagine if not,” commented the psychic. “The card of Death is on Peru, as well as the Angel of Death, and also on Argentina. What is happening in Peru is unfortunate, but it is the consequences of a coup, of having a dictator. I think that the president, Pedro Castillo, believed someone else and they gave him bad advice. I think he will spend eight to 10 years, or even 20, in prison, so they will go to the elections and now a capitalist will win,” she concluded. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)