Lili Estefan imitates Bad Bunny and is humiliated (VIDEO)
Bad Bunny went viral after throwing a fan's cell phone. Lili Estefan decided to imitate the singer. People have begun to criticize the presenter's actions.
- Bad Bunny went viral after throwing a fan’s cell phone.
- Lili Estefan decided to imitate the singer.
- People have begun to criticize the presenter’s actions.
El Gordo y la Flaca host Lili Estefan decided to imitate singer Bad Bunny and now people are criticizing her. In a video shared on social media, we can see how the presenter imitates the moment that made the Puerto Rican rapper go viral.
Bad Bunny has experienced harsh criticism and difficulties after the video where he throws the fan’s phone went viral. The rapper has rarely been seen in public since then. No Lili Estefan did something surprising.
Bad Bunny throws a fan’s phone
Bad Bunny starred in a viral video at the end of last year, where he was surrounded by a few of his fans and did something controversial. When one of his fans approached him to get a photo, he did something surprising.
After the fan put her phone in front of the singer’s face, he took it and threw it into the water. The video circulated on social media and Bad Bunny was harshly criticized.
Bad Bunny resurfaces in a peculiar way
After the viral video where he threw phone into the water, the singer stayed out of the public eye for a while. However, Bad Bunny has been seen in public again.
His outfits have given people a lot to talk about since he was recently seen at a basketball game and at a Harry Styles concert. It is obvious that the singer does not want to be photographed because he always wears a hoodie pulled down over his face.
Lili Estefan imitates Bad Bunny
Presenter and model Lili Estefan decided to share a video where she imitated the Puerto Rican rapper’s scandal. While they were talking about the reaction the singer had to one of his fans, she saw the perfect moment to imitate him.
Someone from production approached her to that it wouldn’t happen to him because of his height. At that moment that Estefan took the man’s phone and pretended to throw it, causing the audience to laugh.
Lili Estefan is criticized for imitating Bad Bunny
Although her joke generated a few laughs in the studio, her actions were not funny enough for the rest of the audience who did not hesitate to criticize her. Quickly the comment section of her video was filled with negative comments.
“How low have you fallen enduring the rudeness that Bad Bunny did. Do you think it was good? The more time passes, you have less sanity.” “Until when will this ridiculous show continue… new year, new show and new staff…” To see the video click HERE.