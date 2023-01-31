Bad Bunny went viral after throwing a fan’s cell phone.

Lili Estefan decided to imitate the singer.

People have begun to criticize the presenter’s actions.

El Gordo y la Flaca host Lili Estefan decided to imitate singer Bad Bunny and now people are criticizing her. In a video shared on social media, we can see how the presenter imitates the moment that made the Puerto Rican rapper go viral.

Bad Bunny has experienced harsh criticism and difficulties after the video where he throws the fan’s phone went viral. The rapper has rarely been seen in public since then. No Lili Estefan did something surprising.

Bad Bunny throws a fan’s phone

Bad Bunny starred in a viral video at the end of last year, where he was surrounded by a few of his fans and did something controversial. When one of his fans approached him to get a photo, he did something surprising.

After the fan put her phone in front of the singer’s face, he took it and threw it into the water. The video circulated on social media and Bad Bunny was harshly criticized.