Shakira and Gerard Piqué celebrate their son Sasha’s birthday separately
The controversies surrounding what has been one of the most iconic episodes of Shakira’s career continue. Now she and her ex, Piqué, celebrated their son Sasha’s birthday separately while the media waited outside.
Various media outlets speculated that Piqué would be at his son’s party with his new girlfriend Clara Chía, a woman who he cheated on Shakira with leading to the break-up of one of the most iconic couples.
Shakira and Piqué celebrated their son Sasha’s birthday
In the midst of all the scandal that has involved both celebrities, fans wondered if a special event would bring them together again — the birthday of their son Sasha Piqué. However, Shakira and her ex-partner celebrated in different ways.
Shakira celebrated with Sasha near the mansion in Barcelona where she lives, It is speculated that it was a private event, though media tried to get details.
Piqué celebrated Sasha’s birthday separately
Several media outlets speculated that Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, would be present at the party with his new girlfriend Clara Chía Marti. However, this was not the case and Sasha’s parents ended up celebrating separately with him.
Piqué ended up celebrating with Sasha and his parents. Piqué arrived at the house where Shakira lives to pick up his children Sasha and Milán, they went to eat with their father and grandparents.
Bizarrap was at Sasha’s party
According to the source, one of the celebrity guests at Sasha’s party was none other than Argentine producer Bizarrap, with whom she released her latest hit, Music Sessions #53.
According to Hola, they the Argentine producer arrived in a luxurious Ferrari with some friends. Bizarrap is shown in some of the Instagram photos of the party.