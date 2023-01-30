Shakira and her ex, Piqué, celebrated their son Sasha’s birthday.

It was speculated that Piqué and Clara might be at the party.

Shakira fans sang her new song outside her house.

Various media outlets speculated that Piqué would be at his son’s party with his new girlfriend Clara Chía, a woman who he cheated on Shakira with leading to the break-up of one of the most iconic couples.

In the midst of all the scandal that has involved both celebrities, fans wondered if a special event would bring them together again — the birthday of their son Sasha Piqué. However, Shakira and her ex-partner celebrated in different ways.

Shakira celebrated with Sasha near the mansion in Barcelona where she lives, It is speculated that it was a private event, though media tried to get details.