Niurka reacts to what Bad Bunny did with a fan’s phone.

The Cuban star sends “humble” advice to the Puerto Rican rapper.

Bad Bunny is paying dearly for his rudeness. The controversy over the behavior of the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who threw a fan’s cell phone into the ocean, continues on social media. It has provoked reactions from several celebrities including Eugenio Derbez, the rapper Farruko and now the beloved ‘scandal woman’. In a video circulating on social media, during a walk through La Romana, in the eastern Dominican Republic, a fan tried to take a selfie with the reggaeton star, who took her cell phone and threw it into the water. Given this, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio took to Twitter platform to justify his actions. Bad Bunny’s controversy after throwing a fan’s cell phone is costing him dearly “Those who come to put a cab… phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it the same way,” read the controversial message he tweeted and then deleted on Thursday, January 5. After the controversy, several famous people have spoken about it, saying that it is the fans who are why they are where they are now. Now the so-called ‘Mama Niu’ has decided to give him a lesson in humility and shared some surprising advice in the style of Niurka Marcos. Filed Under: Niurka Bad Bunny Advice

Niurka Marcos reacts to Bad Bunny’s rudeness In 2022, the Puerto Rican rapper established himself as the most listened artist in the world, but after the incident with the fan, he’s paying the consequences. According to EFE, the global Top 50 on Spotify showed that some of his songs have dropped since December. In a TikTok video, Niurka showed various media outlets how Bad Bunny must have acted when the young woman approached him with her cell phone to start recording with him. Filed Under: Niurka Bad Bunny Advice

Niurka gives Bad Bunny “humble” advice after controversy with a fan “Let’s see Bad friend, how old is the baby, 28, 30 years old, he is a child, he is still immature, fumes went up. Hey, Love, get off the cloud put your feet on the ground and I’ll tell you how to do it,“ Niurka Marcos to the press. She later pointed out that it is not necessary to be rude, “The boss is talking I could be your mom okay, I know I’m not, but I can be. It is not necessary to attack anyone... You grab the girl like this (hugs a reporter), ‘Let’s see mamacita politely, say hello and then I’ll give you your photo, but it’s very unpleasant that you put your cell phone in my face.’ That’s how it’s done, mijo, you don’t have to attack and much less a lady.“ Filed Under: Niurka Bad Bunny Advice

The Cuban star said that the Puerto Rican rapper is immature This was the advice that Niurka Marcos had for Bad Bunny after he threw a fan’s phone into the ocean. She is not the first celebrity to react to the Titi Asked Me rapper’s rudeness, and several celebrities have said similar things. Bad Bunny announced last month in an interview with Billboard magazine that he will take a break from performing in 2023 to prioritize his physical and mental health, enjoy what he has achieved and be able to work on music without pressure. Filed Under: Niurka Bad Bunny Advice TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.