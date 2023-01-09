Luisito Comunica comes out to defend Bad Bunny after phone scandal

Luisito Comunica talks about the Bad Bunny phone scandal.

The Mexican influencer defends the rapper’s actions.

“It is a completely human reaction.” Mexican influencer defends Bad Bunny. Over the last few days, Puerto Rican rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has been in the eye of the storm for his attitude towards his fans. A wave of criticism has been raining down on him, both from social media users and from some celebrities, who disagree with what the rapper did. On a couple of occasions, the Puerto Rican star was caught throwing fans’ cell phones when they approached him without permission. He felt they were being disrespectful and he responded by throwing their cell phones. Mexican influencer defends what Bad Bunny did Bad Bunny even tweeted about what he had done, saying he considered it disrespectful to put a phone in someone’s face. Some celebrities criticized this and Bad Bunny deleted the tweet, according to El Nacional. There were those who defended him from all the negative comments he received on social media. One was Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica who said that what the rapper did was understandable.

Luisito Comunica understands Bad Bunny Bad Bunny' actions towards his fans have caused his popularity to drop considerably on music platforms. Despite this, the Luisito commented on Instagram that he understood why the rapper had such a strong reaction and defended him, according to infobae. "Great video, jewel of the internet that we will remember with smiles (…) I see that many people are upset about the situation, but let's see, imagine that they put a cell phone in your face, this had happened to Bad Bunny that same night, without exaggerating more than 10 times," he said in a video.

"I think it's a completely human reaction" He then said that Bad Bunny is a human being and he understands why he lost his temper. He said that it was a completely human reaction and it was going to trend on social media, which it did. "I think it's a completely human reaction. Now something that will happen is that videos of people recording telling Bad Bunny, 'But don't throw it away,' will start to go viral. I think it will be a trend, there will be trends, memes, that's how the internet works," said Luisito Comunica.

Other celebrities criticize Bad Bunny One of the celebrities criticized what Bad Bunny did was Eugenio Derbez: "The people are the ones who give power and the people are the ones who take it away, so I have never done it and I have been in the worst crowds. They have put the phone in my face, they have stung me, they have hit me, even you yourselves (the reporters) have put a microphone in my face and I know that you don't do it with the intention of bothering me," said the comedian. "In general I think that what he did was tremendously wrong, it was not a moment in which you said, 'They were pushing him'. I don't think it was correct but people continue to fill the stadiums and they're the ones that have the power to fill them or not, take advantage of it!" he added.