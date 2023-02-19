The Mexican actress talks about her son’s health problems.

Laura Flores says she fears for her son’s life.

She explains why her son is ill. Laura Flores fears for her son’s life. The Mexican actress has been going through a difficult time and fears for her son’s life because he has been experiencing serious health problems. The Hasta que el dinero nos separe star, explained what has been happening. Laura Flores revealed all the details on De Primera Mano, where she said that her son was rushed to the hospital a few days ago due to serious health problems because of a “bad” decision she made. Laura Flores fears for her son’s life Last Wednesday the gorgeous soap opera actress took to social media to let her fans know that she was in the United States on a emergency trip. However, she posted the stories when she was back in Mexico. In her despair, Laura said that she feared for her son’s life. Yesterday, Flores gave an interview to the Mexican show and explained everything that happened.

Why Laura Flores’ child is ill The Mexican actress told DPM that she found out that her son was ill because her daughter told her that he was “vomiting blood” and was feeling very, very sick. “I got really worried,” she said. Later, Laura revealed what happened. “In March of last year, a gastric balloon was placed. My son was overweight. He couldn’t breathe, he had a lot of pressure in his chest and indeed the gastric balloon was pressing the duodenum and the pancreas, forming liquids,” she told the show.

Laura Flores feels guilty about her son’s situation The Gotitas de amor actress revealed that her son went through a very serious procedure. “They removed his stomach, they removed all the fluids to put him into surgery and remove the gastric balloon,” she said. Later, she revealed that she felt very guilty what was happening to her son. “I felt guilty, I was the one was pushing my son to lose weight. But the doctor told me, obesity is not an option and one seeks the best for the children. However, the guilt did not leave me,” said the gorgeous Mexican actress.

Laura Flores says the worst is over “The most difficult part is over. I apologized until I got tired and he couldn’t speak because he had a tube from his nose to his stomach,” she revealed. However, she said that her son told her not to worry and that everything would be fine. Flores revealed that before the surgery, he prayed with the doctors. “I have to clean myself,” Laura said jokingly when reminded that she has also taken care of her husband’s health. Her son is improving and was discharged on February 12. However he is still recovering, she told De Primera Mano.