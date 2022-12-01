The former soap opera heartthrob reappears after being hospitalized.

Andrés García apparently overdosed and has lost his voice.

The Dominican actor had a fight with his son Leonardo. Andrés García reappears and he’s lost his voice. The former leading man of Mexican soap operas, Andrés García, has been facing hard times in terms of his health. He has had been struggling with substance abuse and cirrhosis, which has destroyed him. Despite the fact that his health has been fragile, the Dominican actor appeared on the Mexican program Ventaneando, giving details of how he is doing. He is improving but the former soap opera heartthrob made it clear how difficult is for him to speak. Andrés García is recovering after being hospitalized After Andrés García said some controversial things about his son Leonardo, lashing out at him and saying that he had never been “supportive”, the actor reappeared days later to talk about how he is doing. He had not looked well at all. Andrés told Ventaneando he was facing several health crises, which sent him to the emergency room several times. However, now he’s improving but he’s having trouble speaking. Filed Under: Andrés García reappears after being hospitalized

Andrés García feels that his voice has been destroyed The 81-year-old actor declared that he could not speak well after going through quite severe pneumonia. “Not very comfortable because my voice was damaged by drinking cold water the other day and I got pneumonia, so my voice is as you hear it, but we do what we can,” he said. The actor said that his wife Margarita Potrillo was taking care of him at her home in Acapulco, Guerrero. He even joked that he has to listen to her because she is the “lion tamer“. “I would like to believe that I am better day by day, it bothers me a lot not being able to speak. I am thinking of seeing a throat doctor… I hope my voice can heal,” he told Infobae. Filed Under: Andrés García reappears after being hospitalized

Leonardo “exposes” Margarita, his father’s wife Let’s remember that, a few days ago, the actor attacked his son Leonardo García again, after he released a statement on social media saying that Margarita does not allow them to see his father: “For a long time now I have been extremely worried and anguished about his real state of health because, unfortunately, the person who sometimes takes care of him…” he began. “She does not share complete information with us or the care he is receiving and when he is with her she does not allow us to visit him. The only information we get is what this person makes public in the media, exposing him in a painful way, damaging his integrity, his image, and that as a family hurts and hurts us,” Leonardo said in a statement he posted on Instagram. Filed Under: Andrés García reappears after being hospitalized

Andrés García defended his wife However, the controversial things his son said about his wife enraged Andrés Garcia so much that he posted a video on his YouTube channel where he responded: “For my son Leonardo, he is the one who never has not helped this house at all. The only thing he has come to do is to freeload. He has never paid for a meal from anyone.” The Dominican actor said that his son Leonardo has never helped him at all: “Leonardo, shut the f**k up… stop talking stupid… you haven’t helped anyone at all. Everyone has helped more than you. One piece of advice: stop bitching… don’t mess with my family. You’re not even one of my family anymore, Leonardo, so stop f**king… and talking. Find another family somewhere else. You are no longer my family, you say pure s… Shame on you, see you there, damn… your mother.” (WATCH VIDEO). Filed Under: Andrés García reappears after hospitalization