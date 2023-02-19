Is Jenni’s daughter trying to hide the truth?

Chiquis Rivera is accused of lying about how she lost weight.

Why doesn’t Jenni Rivera’s daughter want to tell the truth?

Chiquis Rivera doesn’t want to admit how she lost weight. The Abeja Reina singer appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she wore an incredible white dress, looking completely unrecognizable. Fans did not take long to notice that Chiquis Rivera has been losing a lot of weight.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has been criticized in recent days because she hasn’t wanted to “spill the beans” in regards to what she did to lose weight, and this has angered some internet users. Chiquis has said in the past that lemon water has helped her drop the pounds.

Chiquis Rivera says she exercises a lot

On the Grammys red carpet, Chiquis was asked a series of questions about how she felt about being nominated for a major award for the first time, to which she replied that it was a huge surprise, but she also talked about how she found out.

“I was in the gym doing cardio and I was preparing for the Grammys and my manager says: ‘We are nominated.’ And I said ‘Yes, to the Latin Grammy,” and he tells me, ‘No, to the Grammys.’ My legs were shaking and it was an incredible feeling,” she revealed. Chiquis wanted to make it known that she has been exercising a lot to look thin.