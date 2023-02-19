Is Chiquis Rivera lying about how she lost weight? People criticize her for “hiding” the truth (PHOTOS)
Chiquis Rivera is accused of lying about how she lost weight. Why doesn't Jenni Rivera's daughter want to tell the truth?
- Is Jenni’s daughter trying to hide the truth?
- Chiquis Rivera is accused of lying about how she lost weight.
- Why doesn’t Jenni Rivera’s daughter want to tell the truth?
Chiquis Rivera doesn’t want to admit how she lost weight. The Abeja Reina singer appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she wore an incredible white dress, looking completely unrecognizable. Fans did not take long to notice that Chiquis Rivera has been losing a lot of weight.
Jenni Rivera’s daughter has been criticized in recent days because she hasn’t wanted to “spill the beans” in regards to what she did to lose weight, and this has angered some internet users. Chiquis has said in the past that lemon water has helped her drop the pounds.
Chiquis Rivera says she exercises a lot
On the Grammys red carpet, Chiquis was asked a series of questions about how she felt about being nominated for a major award for the first time, to which she replied that it was a huge surprise, but she also talked about how she found out.
“I was in the gym doing cardio and I was preparing for the Grammys and my manager says: ‘We are nominated.’ And I said ‘Yes, to the Latin Grammy,” and he tells me, ‘No, to the Grammys.’ My legs were shaking and it was an incredible feeling,” she revealed. Chiquis wanted to make it known that she has been exercising a lot to look thin.
Internet users criticize Chiquis on Instagram
On the other hand, days before the popular awards ceremony, Chiquis shared a video where she’s waring in a black outfit and dancing to a popular song. She was criticized in the comments.
“It’s not criticism, but did you undergo surgery? Just be honest with the people who follow you.” “What did you do to lose weight so quickly?” “Operation of belly and belly tie surely.” “I love Chiquis, but she looks weird, like her head is too big for her body,” some users said.
People say Chiquis is lying
In addition, Escandalo_o posted a black and white photograph of the regional Mexican singer on Instagram, with the following description: “At the Grammy, Chiquis Rivera said that she had lost a lot of weight because of water with lemon and doing a lot of exercise and eating healthy. Do you believe her?”
“Why lie to people? The gastric sleeve was done, the arm was removed and there is nothing wrong with it, if you have the money and the courage to do it, then do it, but stop lying to people.” Netizens commented: “Only her fans believe her, there is no worse blind person than the one who doesn’t want to see.” “Can you imagine, if she lies to her fans with something so simple, imagine now with the Esteban thing that really is a problem.” “That’s the only thing I don’t like about her.”