People suspect Chiquis Rivera had gastric sleeve surgery and now she looks skeletal (VIDEO)
Did Chiquis Rivera have gastric sleeve surgery? A new viideo where she's wearing a bodysuit and looking skeletal has people speculating.
Lately, Chiquis Rivera has made appearances at events and shared Instagram videos where she looks more slender and fitter than ever. This has undoubtedly caught the attention of her fans, and also of her detractors who do not believe that her new figure is the result of diet and exercise.
In December of last year, Chiquis Rivera shared a video where she was vacationing on the beach. She was wearing a black bikini that accentuated her perfect silhouette and drove her fans crazy. They applauded her for showing off her famous curves. Since then, she has been losing more and more weight.
It is no secret to anyone that Jenni Rivera always demonstrated confidence about her physical imperfections and taught her fans body positivity, so her daughter Chiquis followed her example.
She said that she worked out intensively, went on healthy diets and even drank lemon water in the mornings to help her burn fat. Now people are questioning if that was all false and she actually had gastric sleeve surgery.
Chiqui’s dramatic weight-loss
In a recent video, Chiquis Rivera appears in a black lace bodysuit with dark boots. She’s recording herself walking through her house and giving a powerful message to all the people who admire her:
“I walk with confidence, not because I think I’m better than others, but because I know who I am, where I’m going and who’s with me,” Jenni Rivera’s daughter wrote with her loose hair as she walks, poses.
Does Chiquis Rivera confirm suspicions about her body?
Chiquis Rivera’s body in the video caused much speculation because people think she had surgery and that she’s getting too thin. The comments on the Instagram accounts of La Lengua Te Ve and Escandalo were immediate.
“She is beautiful, does anyone know what finally worked for her?” “Continue rehearsing her voice to improve it and change her attitude.” “The gastric sleeve.” “I imagine that the sleeve was done.” “Yes very pretty, great body and hair.” “If she dressed well and decently she would look perfect.”
Jenni’s daughter’s hips don’t lie
It wasn’t just the video that had people talking, but also a photograph where Chiquis Rivera appears in jeans and a crop top with her dog next to her. People went crazy over her casual, undone look.
“Could you share your journey to weight loss?” “Tell us what you are using to lose weight.” “Whatever you have done to look like Bella, you are well done!” “With that operation the face becomes even longer, skinny is not the same without exercises.” “I admire your change in life, discipline and perseverance.” “Wow Chiquis, how spectacular you look.” “You are super thin, you look beautiful!” SEE THE VIDEO THAT CAUSED CONTROVERSY. Some images in this article come from the following video.