Chiquis Rivera has raised suspicions about her new figure.

Did she have gastric sleeve surgery?

A video where she’s wearing a bodysuit has people speculating.

Lately, Chiquis Rivera has made appearances at events and shared Instagram videos where she looks more slender and fitter than ever. This has undoubtedly caught the attention of her fans, and also of her detractors who do not believe that her new figure is the result of diet and exercise.

In December of last year, Chiquis Rivera shared a video where she was vacationing on the beach. She was wearing a black bikini that accentuated her perfect silhouette and drove her fans crazy. They applauded her for showing off her famous curves. Since then, she has been losing more and more weight.

Did Chiquis Rivera have gastric sleeve surgery?

It is no secret to anyone that Jenni Rivera always demonstrated confidence about her physical imperfections and taught her fans body positivity, so her daughter Chiquis followed her example.

She said that she worked out intensively, went on healthy diets and even drank lemon water in the mornings to help her burn fat. Now people are questioning if that was all false and she actually had gastric sleeve surgery.