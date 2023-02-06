Carlos Vives gives Shakira an unexpected birthday gift and makes her cry
Shakira celebrates her first birthday after her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué. Carlos Vives gives the Colombian singer an unexpected gift.
In the wake of the release of BZRP Music Sessions #53, a song where Shakira took aim at her ex and father of her two children, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer celebrates her first birthday since their breakup. She never imagined that Carlos Vives would give her an unexpected gift that would make her cry.
On social media, the creator of songs like La gota fría, Robarte un beso and Ella es mi fiesta, among many others, shared a short video of a meeting he had with his compatriot. It took everyone by surprise that the artist, who turned 46 years old, burst into tears. What did he give her?
Shakira “shows off” some of the gifts that have been sent to her
As of the writing of this article, Shakira has been very “quiet” on her official Instagram account. Her most recent post dates from a couple of days ago, where she revealed that music and friendship was the best combination. However, she has shared some of her birthday gifts in her stories.
“Receiving many beautiful cakes,” wrote the artist to accompany a series of images of the cakes that have been given to her. Despite the originality of the three cakes, the one that attracted the most attention referred to her hit song. It is decorated with a Casio and a Rolex, as well as a Ferrari and a Twingo.
Shakira and Carlos Vives collaborated together
La que yo guardo donde te escribí, que te sueño y que te quiero tanto, que hace rato está mi corazón latiendo por ti, latiendo por ti says a fragment of the song La bicicleta, which Shakira and Carlos Vives wrote with Andrés Castro. It was released in 2017.
In an interview, Vives shared that he met Shakira when she was very young, so he has witnessed her personal and professional growth. Despite the bickering, their friendship is stronger than ever, and he has not hesitated to express his support for her after her breakup with Gerard Piqué: “It was always a source of pride for me, because I saw what a warrior she always was.”
Carlos Vives gives Shakira a surprising gift
“Very happy to be able to give you this gift,” Carlos Vives told Shakira, who replied that it was the best gift they had ever given her. At that moment, he began to play the song Currambera, which he wrote for the Colombian, which recounts her journey through the music world and exalts her indisputable talent. Seeing her father in the video, Shakira couldn’t take it anymore and she began to cry, covering her face.
“Happy birthday, Currambera. We love you. May life bring happiness to you and yours! @shakira,” wrote the Colombian in a post. His followers immediately reacted, including a large number of celebrities, such as the host of El Gordo y La Flaca, Lili Estefan, as well as model Fabiola Angulo, singer Jerau and television presenter María José Barraza.
What is Currambera, the song that Carlos Vives wrote for Shakira, about?
It should be noted that Currambera was given to Shakira last year on her 45th birthday and it is included on her album Cumbiana II. On that occasion, the Colombian told him that when she saw her father, who has had health problems in recent months, “it killed her”. “You’re not just a singer, you’re a poet, you’re a singer… ” she said.
In a fragment of the song, Vives sings: “Volaste muy alto, las olas del mar te esperan, con tus pies descalzo’ Volaste muy alto, tu barco ya izó sus velas, son tus sueño’ blanco’, muchacha barranquillera… It’s for you, Shaki.” (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)