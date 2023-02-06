Carlos Vives gives Shakira an unexpected birthday gift and makes her cry

Shakira celebrates her first birthday after her breakup with former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Carlos Vives gives the Colombian singer an unexpected gift and makes her cry.

Fans can’t believe what the singer-songwriter did.

In the wake of the release of BZRP Music Sessions #53, a song where Shakira took aim at her ex and father of her two children, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer celebrates her first birthday since their breakup. She never imagined that Carlos Vives would give her an unexpected gift that would make her cry.

On social media, the creator of songs like La gota fría, Robarte un beso and Ella es mi fiesta, among many others, shared a short video of a meeting he had with his compatriot. It took everyone by surprise that the artist, who turned 46 years old, burst into tears. What did he give her?

Shakira “shows off” some of the gifts that have been sent to her

As of the writing of this article, Shakira has been very “quiet” on her official Instagram account. Her most recent post dates from a couple of days ago, where she revealed that music and friendship was the best combination. However, she has shared some of her birthday gifts in her stories.

“Receiving many beautiful cakes,” wrote the artist to accompany a series of images of the cakes that have been given to her. Despite the originality of the three cakes, the one that attracted the most attention referred to her hit song. It is decorated with a Casio and a Rolex, as well as a Ferrari and a Twingo.