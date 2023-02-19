Raúl de Molina shares a “hot” photo with his wife in a bubble bath (VIDEO)
The presenter shares his best moments with his wife. How Raúl de Molina celebrated Valentine's Day. He shares an intimate photo with his wife!
- The presenter shares his best moments with his wife.
- How Raúl de Molina celebrated Valentine’s Day.
- He shares an intimate photo with Millie!
The popular Cuban host has always shown great love for his wife Millie. On Valentine’s Day he shared a series of photos of the loving couple’s most romantic moments.
The co-host of El Gordo y La Flaca boasts of the great love he has for his wife, who he has been married to for almost 30 years. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Molina shared a somewhat risqué photo!
Raúl de Molina and his wife celebrate almost 30 years of marriage
Many artists, influencers and celebrities took advantage of Valentine’s Day to show off their loving relationships. This was also the case with Raúl de Molina, who did not hesitate to make it clear again that he is married to the love of his life.
“Happy Valentine’s Day to my wife of almost 30 years,” the host wrote. In the video you can see some images of the couple’s funniest moments over the years. People immediately liked the post.
The photograph that turned on social media
The first photograph shows the couple in an intimate moment, however it seems that Raul de Molina wasn’t ashamed to share it. He and his wife are enjoying a bubble bath together.
Apparently his followers were not shocked by this at all, since they have been married for almost 30 years. Everyone appreciated the humor
Dayanara Torres and Clarissa Molina commented
There are many celebrities who feel great affection for El Gordo and they made it clear through the comments on the post. Dayanara Torres and Clarissa Molina took the opportunity to congratulate the presenter and celebrate love.
“I love you so much!” Clarissa wrote, while Dayanara said: Happy Valentine’s Day to the whole family. “Those are unforgettable moments.” “I love seeing them together.” “What a beautiful couple.” “Happy Day, may God protect you,” other users commented.