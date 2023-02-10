Actress Cansu Dere missing after earthquake in Turkey
Popular soap opera actress Cansu Dere is missing after devastating earthquake in Turkey. Her name has been trending as worry over her safety increases.
- Popular soap opera actress Cansu Dere is missing after devastating earthquake in Turkey.
- Authorities continue to search for her.
- Her name has been trending on social media as worry over her safety increases.
Popular soap opera actress Cansu Dere is missing after the powerful earthquake in Turkey. Authorities continue the search as her name has begun trending on social media due to the growing worry over her safety, according Puente Libre and Milenio.
The beautiful actress was born on October 14, 1980 in Ankara. Her father is a Bulgarian immigrant and she also has Greek roots. She spend her childhood in Ezmir and then moved to the capital to study for her degree.
CANSU DERE’S BEAUTY OPENED DOORS
Due to her great beauty, she pursued modeling which opened up opportunities in television hosting and acting on Turkish soap operas that have had a boom in recent years, especially in Mexico.
After she won the Miss Turkey title that she became well-known in her country. From there her career in soap operas took off. Now she is missing following the devastating earthquakes.
RUMORS THAT SHE DIED?
As the days go by, some people have reported her death on social media. However, so far no authorities, relatives or colleagues have confirmed this, so we hope for a miracle.
The uncertainty has led to her trending on social media. Now all we can do is wait as the search continues and hope that there is good news.
AN IMPRESSIVE CAREER
Cansu Dere made her acting debut in 2004 starring in the Turkish series Metropalas. She then got three more projects the following year: Alancakaranlik, Avrupa Yakasi and Güz Yangani.
Two years later she joined the cast of the telenovela Sila, where she once again had a starring role. It was at this time that Turkish productions boomed and began to be broadcast all over the world, making her even more famous.
HOW DID CANSU REACH FAME?
She became even more famous for Infiel, which made her an international star. Today her loved ones, friends and fans are worried about her whereabouts and it is even rumored that she is dead.
In the Turkish town of Elbistan, rescuers formed human chains as they dug among collapsed buildings and called for silence, hoping to hear the faint calls for help. But more and more often, lifeless bodies were pulled out of the rubble. To see the video click here.