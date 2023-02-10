Popular soap opera actress Cansu Dere is missing after devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Authorities continue to search for her.

Her name has been trending on social media as worry over her safety increases.

The beautiful actress was born on October 14, 1980 in Ankara. Her father is a Bulgarian immigrant and she also has Greek roots. She spend her childhood in Ezmir and then moved to the capital to study for her degree.

CANSU DERE’S BEAUTY OPENED DOORS

Due to her great beauty, she pursued modeling which opened up opportunities in television hosting and acting on Turkish soap operas that have had a boom in recent years, especially in Mexico.

After she won the Miss Turkey title that she became well-known in her country. From there her career in soap operas took off. Now she is missing following the devastating earthquakes.