Bárbara Bermudo breaks down in tears.

The former Primer Impacto host talks about her breast implant illness.

“I’ve hit rock bottom.” Puerto Rican journalist, Bárbara Bermudo, has been the center of attention recently after she shared a post on Instagram. In the clip she bursts into tears to as she talks about the physical pain she’s experiencing. On Instagram, fromer Primer Impacto shared a video where she tearfully talked about needing to have her breast implants removed. She also talks about how she’s suffered with breast implant illness. Bárbara Bermudo talks about her breast implant illness “I hope that once my breast implants are removed I can say that I feel a little better. I think I have hit rock bottom, ”she said in the video, where she maintains the hope of being healthy again. The Puerto Rican host has always stood out as a good person. She is known for the respect that her followers show and how they constantly praise her on social media, where she receives hundreds of messages.

Bárbara Bermudo Breaks down in tears Bárbara Bermudo shared her message to raise awareness that breast implant illness is real. She explains that she wants her implants to be removed so that she won’t be in so much pain anymore. “My symptoms started. I would say that of the 150 that they say can be caused by breast implants, which are full of toxic material, I can say that I have approximately 70, and it has been torture in the last three or four years,” she said, unable to contain her tears on the Instagram video.

“I know I did the right thing” The journalist confessed in her post that she decided to get implants 17 years ago and that she was supposed to replace them after 10 years but she didn’t. Over time this began to affect her health. She wrote about being so vulnerable about what’s happening to her: “I gave myself permission to show myself at a vulnerable moment and although it was difficult to press the record button, I know I did the right thing.”

“Here I hit rock bottom” She also revealed that she recorded the video a few weeks ago the implants have already been removed: “Here I hit rock bottom, I couldn’t take it anymore. Although I recorded this video several weeks ago, today it makes sense and it’s responsible to share it, since today I am two weeks explanted.” She also explained: “I am one of the thousands of women who struggled for years looking for the root of my symptoms, without finding answers. Today I have found her, I am free and I promise to help as many women as possible who may be going through the same thing.”

What is breast implant illness? Finally, the presenter took the opportunity to explain breast implant illness. “Trust in God, as he did with me, he will also do it with you, because it is a leap of faith. I already removed my implants with @davidrankinmd and you can tell them that healing is real.” “Breast implant illness is caused by a chronic inflammatory reaction as a defense mechanism of our cells against the foreign body that is the implant and that can trigger a state of autoimmunity, that is when your own defenses stop recognizing your body and attack it,” she explained.