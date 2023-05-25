Touching! The last photo of Tina Turner before she died

Legendary singer Tina Turner dies.

Her last photograph has been revealed.

Her death is still causing shockwaves around the world.

The unstoppable singer and entertainer, who had a successful career in the ’60s and ’70s with her husband Ike Turner before going solo, has passed away at 83.

According to The Associated Press, Turner died on Wednesday, May 24, at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after an unspecified lengthy illness, according to her representative. She acquired Swiss citizenship a decade ago.

Now, shortly after her death, the last photo of Tina Turner has been revealed as thousands mourn her passing.

Tina’s birth name was Anna Mae Bullock. She was born in a hospital in a segregated part of Tennessee and, after overcoming many obstacles, she spent her last years in a 260,000 square foot residence on the shores of Lake Zurich.