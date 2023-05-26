Did Adamari López become a fitness coach?

The former host has been training hard lately.

Why is she spending so much time at the gym?

Did Adamari López become a fitness coach? Several months have passed since Adamari López was fired from Telemundo and Hoy Día, and although people love her and want her to return to the small screen, it seems that this will not happen any time soon.

A few weeks ago, the former Hoy Día host began to promote YouFit Gyms, which cater to all people who want to get in shape. Recently she encouraged all of her followers to sign up for her dance class.

Is Adamari López a fitness coach?

When she left the program, everyone thought Adamari would go to Univisión, but that has not happened and she has decided to focus on her personal life and on promoting healthy brands with products that help people lose weight.

Does a new video posted on her Instagram account show Adamari López’s new profession? It seems that this is the case, because asked her followers to join her in leading a healthier life through exercise.