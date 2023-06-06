La Casa de los Famosos Mexico begins!

What celebrities will appear on the reality show?

It’s one of the most popular shows among Hispanic audiences. La Casa de los Famosos is one of the most popular Spanish-language reality shows in recent years. Now the Mexico edition premieres on June 4, when several celebrities will arrive at the house to compete for the grand prize. The show is very similar to Big Brother and viewers can’t get enough of it. Before the premiere there were only five confirmed contestants: Emilio Osorio, Poncho de Nigris, Raquel Bigorra, Paul Stanley and Wendy Guevara. La Casa de los Famosos Mexico begins June 4 Fourteen celebrities will have to live together for 10 weeks, completely isolated from the outside world. The winner will take home 4 million pesos. The first resident to enter the house was Raquel Bigorra. This new Televisa show will have popular hosts who will keep viewers abreast of what happens inside the house 24 hours a day. Galilea Montijo will be joined by Diego de Erice and Odalys Ramírez.

What does Galilea Montijo say? «It’s a different audience, another way of hosting, when we were on Pequeños Gigantes it was different, when I was in La Máscara it was different, and here it is another way of hosting,» Galilea stated. She added that despite the fact there will be hosts from Hoy Día in the house, she will be as unbiased as possible.

Viewers were frustrated they didn’t know who the contestants would be As the hours went by, viewers became annoyed because the day of the premiere more hosts had been announced than contestants. However, people are still very excited, according to infobae. “Most of the contestants will be announced on Sunday the 4th, because let’s not forget that it will be the great gala. The production has the absolute truth, and we will know that truth in its entirety on Sunday, June 4,” said Odalys Ramírez, one of the show’s hosts.

How can the audience vote? ViX explains how viewers can vote for their favorite celebrity during the galas that will be broadcast live. Anyone with a ViX Premium subscription can vote up to 10 times. The steps to vote are the following: Go to the official website of La Casa de los Famosos México or use the QR Code that will appear during the galas. Then click on the Voting section and select who you want to vote for.