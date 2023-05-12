‘Big Brother’ star Monica Sirianni dies at 37 after collapsing in a bar

Big Brother Italia star dies at 37.

Monica Sirianni collapsed in a bar while out with friends in Italy.

Fans offered condolences. Big Brother Italia star Monica Sirianni dies. The tragic news of the death of a popular Italian television star has shocked fans of the show. Monica Sirianni, 37, is known for appearing on Big Brother Italia. She leaves behind countless broken hearts. According to initial reports, Sirianni was spending a night out with friends at a bar when she suddenly collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Monica Sirianni dies at 37 The Sun reported that Monica Siriann was with a group of friends in the city of Sauveria Mannelli on Friday, May 5 when she collapsed. Paramedics immediately arrived at the scene and tried to resuscitate her before transferring her to the hospital. Despite the fact that the paramedics were able to stabilize her and rush her to the nearest hospital, Monica Sirianni was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. Her cause of her death has not yet been confirmed, but the doctors have not ruled out a heart attack.

Monica Sirianni appeared on Big Brother Italia Monica was known for appearing on season 12 of Italy’s Big Brother between 2011 and 2012. Sirianni was born in Australia after her parents moved to Sydney from Calabria. As an adult she returned to Italy, where she lived in Lombardy, according to The Sun. She was 25 when she appeared on the show and was evicted after one month.

Fans offer condolences Monica then turned her back on television and went on to teach English. After her tragic death was made known, fans were quick to offer condolences on social media. “At that time I still watched the program and I remember it, I’m so sorry.” “A hug to the family.” “I wanted to remember this beautiful girl Mónica Sirianni, a former Big Brother competitor and now a teacher.” “It doesn’t seem true to me may it be gone.” “Rest your soul.” “RIP” “May she rest in peace.” “We will never forget her.”