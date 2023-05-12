The last song Carlos Parra recorded before he died comes to light (VIDEO)
The last song Carlos Parra recorded before he died. The Mexican singer was killed in a car accident. His last song was dedicated to his wife.
- The Mexican singer was killed in a car accident.
- His last song was dedicated to his fiancée.
A few days ago a terrible tragedy occurred in the Mexican music industry when a 26-year-old singer named Carlos Parra was killed in a terrible car accident, putting an end to all his dreams for the future.
His group, Los Parras, who are also his brothers, confirmed the news. The three shared a great love for regional Mexican music. Now, just a few days after his untimely death, Los Parras released the last song he recorded with them, which was dedicated to his fiancée.
How they broke the news of Carlos Parra’s death
Los Parras shared the following on Instagram: “To all the friends, family, fans of the group with a broken heart we want to inform you that yesterday we had a car accident where our Brother, Carlos Parra lost his life.”
Fans of the group still can’t believe the news because Carlos Parra was barely 26 years old when a tragic accident ended his life in the most unexpected way. “Rest in peace, little brother, we love you,” concluded his brothers’ post.
A heartbreaking video of Carlos Parra’s last song comes to light
A few days after his death, a previously unpublished video was shared on the group’s Instagram account featuring Carlos Parra, the band’s vocalist. They said it was the last song he recorded before he died. “With great affection we share this video of the song that our Carlos was eager to release for the love of his life. @lilliangriego.”
“Rest in peace, my beautiful brother and from heaven sing us this song that we will continue to listen to you always. We love you with all our hearts,” his brothers wrote in the description of the video.
The lyrics were written especially for the singer’s fiancée
In the video, Carlos Parra is in the recording studio. The single has not been released however Los Parras decided to share this video with their fans.
The singer’s fiancée also appears in the video and Carlos sings the song to her. Some of the lyrics are: You created something special in me. I can’t describe it to you, but I know I could tell. And without looking for you I found you, I knew you were my destiny, I don’t even know how I got close, you were a magnet here I came…