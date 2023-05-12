The last song Carlos Parra recorded before he died comes to light (VIDEO)

The last song Carlos Parra recorded before he died.

The Mexican singer was killed in a car accident.

His last song was dedicated to his fiancée.

A few days ago a terrible tragedy occurred in the Mexican music industry when a 26-year-old singer named Carlos Parra was killed in a terrible car accident, putting an end to all his dreams for the future.

His group, Los Parras, who are also his brothers, confirmed the news. The three shared a great love for regional Mexican music. Now, just a few days after his untimely death, Los Parras released the last song he recorded with them, which was dedicated to his fiancée.

How they broke the news of Carlos Parra’s death

Los Parras shared the following on Instagram: “To all the friends, family, fans of the group with a broken heart we want to inform you that yesterday we had a car accident where our Brother, Carlos Parra lost his life.”

Fans of the group still can’t believe the news because Carlos Parra was barely 26 years old when a tragic accident ended his life in the most unexpected way. “Rest in peace, little brother, we love you,” concluded his brothers’ post.