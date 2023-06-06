Columnist Carlos Alazraki reveals Ricardo Rocha’s possible cause of death

Mexican journalist Ricardo Rocha dies.

Carlos Alazraki reveals his possible cause of death.

His son confirmed the sad news. Ricardo Rocha’s cause of death revealed. Yesterday the passing of a beloved personality was announced. Seventy-six-year-old journalist and host Ricardo Rocha died. His colleague Joaquín López Doriga reported the sad news. «I regret to inform you of the death of my dear compadre and companion of so many years, Ricardo Rocha. Rest in peace, dear compadre. To your children, I hug you with pain. We are going to miss you,» Joaquín López Doriga tweeted on Sunday June 4th. Journalist Ricardo Rocha dies at 76 Ricardo Rocha is remembered for hosting Detrás de la Noticia, which was broadcast on 104.1 from Monday to Friday and he was also the director of the agency. Shortly after his friend and colleague, Joaquín López Doriga, revealed his death, Juan Rocha, the late host’s son confirmed the news through a brief but emotional message that he shared on social media: «Thank you very much for everything dad. We still laughed yesterday. That’s how I’ll remember you. I love you.»

Juan Rocha confirmed his father was in good health A few hours after Ricardo Rocha’s death was reported, Juan told Grupo Formula that his father was in good health. He had been hospitalized briefly but was discharged. “We did not expect it, nor did his doctors. They told him that he had a good future ahead of him despite the fact that he had problems caused by a kidney that caused him anemia. They discharged him and told us that we could rest easy, he was going to recover gradually.” Juan Rocha told Grupo Fórmula.

Columnist Carlos Alaztaki revealed details of Ricardo Rocha’s possible cause of death Columnist Carlos Alaztaki also revealed details of Ricardo’s possible cause of death: «I have the saddest news of my life, I have just been informed that my brother and friend Ricardo Rocha is already with God, his children found him unresponsive this morning, we believe it was due to his liver disease,» he began in a video posted on Twitter «And I want to share them on behalf of all the staff of Atypical, of Cynthia, we are very sad, we have nothing more to tell you, may God bless you and may you rest in peace,» concluded the columnist.

«I have the saddest news of my life» This is how it was confirmed that Rocha had previously been diagnosed with a liver disease, and it’s speculated that this is why he was hospitalized. Although he was given a good prognosis. shortly after he passed away. The journalist’s family has not revealed any further details in this regard.