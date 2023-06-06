Actress Dora María known as ‘Chaparrita de Oro’ dies (PHOTOS)

Legendary Mexican actress Dora María dies.

Her career began in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

She was nearly 90 years old.

Mexican actress Dora María dies: Sunday, July 4, was a very sad day in show business, as two unexpected deaths were announced in Mexico. First journalist Ricardo Rocha and now, a legend of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Beloved actress Dora María has passed away at 89. The governor of Tabasco Jesús Manuel Merino Campos, announced the tragic news on Twitter.

«I mourn the death of Dora María Pérez Vidal, affectionately known as «La Chaparrita de Oro», a talented woman passionate about regional Mexican and Tabasco music, who leaves a great legacy that will last in the heart of Tabasco,» Jesús Manuel Merino Campos wrote in a tweet.

Internet users immediately began to offer their condolences and comment on the tragic news.