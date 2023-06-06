Search

Actress Dora María known as 'Chaparrita de Oro' dies (PHOTOS)

Actress Dora María known as ‘Chaparrita de Oro’ dies (PHOTOS)

By 
  • Legendary Mexican actress Dora María dies.
  • Her career began in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.
  • She was nearly 90 years old.

Mexican actress Dora María dies: Sunday, July 4, was a very sad day in show business, as two unexpected deaths were announced in Mexico. First journalist Ricardo Rocha and now, a legend of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Beloved actress Dora María has passed away at 89. The governor of Tabasco Jesús Manuel Merino Campos, announced the tragic news on Twitter.

Beloved Mexican actress Dora María dies

The actress Dora María dies
PHOTO: Twitter

«I mourn the death of Dora María Pérez Vidal, affectionately known as «La Chaparrita de Oro», a talented woman passionate about regional Mexican and Tabasco music, who leaves a great legacy that will last in the heart of Tabasco,» Jesús Manuel Merino Campos wrote in a tweet.

Internet users immediately began to offer their condolences and comment on the tragic news.

Dora María’s films

The actress Dora María dies
PHOTO: Twitter

According to Milenio reported that although Dora María didn’t star in many films, she was known or her supporting roles in movies like La Máscara Roja, Luciano Romero and Mi Niño, mi Caballo y Yo, to name a few.

In addition to her career as an actress Dora María, originally from Tamulté de las Barrancas, Tabasco was also an accomplished singer with hits such as: El Sube y Baja, Échale un Quinto al Piano, Tú y la Lie, María Chuchena and En Toda La Chapa.

Entertainment
Celebrities
