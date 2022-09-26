Khloe Kardashian introduces her baby in The Kardashians season 2 premiere.

She caused a sensation with the newest member of her family.

She showed pictures of the baby. Khloe Kardashian introduces her son on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians and causes a sensation with the newest member of her family. Khloe has earned the public’s affection by showing her daily life on television, according to CNN. Initial reports indicate that her baby was born at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 28. However, there have recently been a series of controversies involving her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, due to him allegedly having had a child with another woman. WHO DOES KHLOE KARDASHIAN’S SON LOOK LIKE? It all happened surrounded by her family. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, also welcomed two of her children with the help of a surrogate. Khloe was very nervous the day he was born and said: “You’re never ready, but you’re ready.” Kim also recorded the entire event with her camera and shared it with their fans. “He looks like True!” Kim is heard screaming in the video. Notably, Khloe shares her 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, so it was inevitable for her to become emotional and talk about her ex’s alleged infidelity and the birth of her son at that time.

Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me." However, she tried to look on the bright side: "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

On whether her ex-partner had been able to see their baby, Khloe said the following to her audience: "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," a somewhat serious Khloe told the press. In 2018 they had True, however, just last year it was revealed that her ex had apparently had a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols and he never told Khloe. However, a paternity test confirmed that he was the father, so the actress's nightmare began.

According to Telemundo, the baby's name was hinted at, although it is not yet known. Khloe said: "It will start with a T. I mean, those are really the only names I've been looking at." This news has circulated on social media and has been a boom for fans of the series who are looking forward to seeing the new season, which has also been a success for the family and their followers, so perhaps in the next few days the name of the baby that the famous actress just had will be revealed.