Mundo Casa offers the best tips for your home.

Discover inexpensive decorating options.

Style, trends and fun.

After watching the premiere of Mundo Casa: Decorating with fun colors on a budget, it will undoubtedly be easier to make your home (or any space) modern, trendy and beautiful without spending a fortune.

Under the guidance of expert problem solver and interior designer Julia Alzate, in conjunction with MundoNow, this first episode will show some amazing options to make your home look spectacular.

First Episode of Mundo Casa

In this first adventure, Julia will go in search of the best ways to obtain gorgeous fabrics that can be used to restore that old armchair that you bought at a garage sale or that simply suffers from years of wear and tear.

The first step is to find the perfect store that has a wide variety of fabrics and, above all, to know how to find those hidden treasures that make everything much easier and cheaper. For instance, the ‘remnants’ section. Those pieces left over from the ends of bolts can be useful for reupholstering an old armchair.