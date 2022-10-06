Beloved ‘Chiquilladas’ actress, Karina Castañeda, dies
Mago Rody confirmed Karina Castañeda's death. The actress appeared as Karina Chistorita on the popular show Chiquilladas.
Mago Rody confirmed the death of Karina Castañeda, an actress who appeared on the famous Mexican television program Chiquilladas.
Chiquilladas is undoubtedly one of the most successful programs on Mexican television. For many years it featured many talented and charismatic children, such as Karina Castañeda, who was known as Karina Chistorita in various sketches on the program.
How Karina Castañeda’s death was announced
The actress’ death was announced in a Facebook post by Mago Rody. “My friend, partner and assistant in Chiquilladas, Karina Castañeda. (Chistorita) Rest in peace 1975-2022,” the magician posted.
“It is difficult to process this news. My condolences to your family and to all the people who love and esteem you,” added Mago Rudy. Castañeda was one of the youngest participants in the Televisa program according to El Heraldo de México.
How Karina Castañeda die?
The details and cause of death of Karina Castañeda, 47, were not immediately reported. However, after the news, dozens of followers offered their condolences. “My deepest condolences to her entire family.” “Prompt resignation.” “How much sadness.”
"An exceptional human being with a heart of gold… Years passed but she was still a girl with a lot of humor. Millions of thanks Kari Castañeda for everything you gave us in your childhood. Hug God tight on our behalf up there in heaven," another follower wrote.
Fans mourn the beloved actress
One of Mago Rody’s followers commented: “What unfortunate news… Follow the light Cari that the angels await you, resignation for your family… RIP, I remember her a lot in the recordings, a girl with a lot of spark, god her have in his holy glory.”
Other comments were: "What unfortunate news. Strength and prompt resignation to his family. Thanks for the grace and sympathy towards your audience", "As sweet and tender as always." "My deepest condolences. I wish you healing and peace." "My condolences."