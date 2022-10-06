Beloved ‘Chiquilladas’ actress, Karina Castañeda, dies

Mago Rody confirmed Karina Castañeda’s death.

The actress appeared as Karina Chistorita on Chiquilladas.

She worked as an assistant before joining the show.

Mago Rody confirmed the death of Karina Castañeda, an actress who appeared on the famous Mexican television program Chiquilladas.

Chiquilladas is undoubtedly one of the most successful programs on Mexican television. For many years it featured many talented and charismatic children, such as Karina Castañeda, who was known as Karina Chistorita in various sketches on the program.

How Karina Castañeda’s death was announced

The actress’ death was announced in a Facebook post by Mago Rody. “My friend, partner and assistant in Chiquilladas, Karina Castañeda. (Chistorita) Rest in peace 1975-2022,” the magician posted.

“It is difficult to process this news. My condolences to your family and to all the people who love and esteem you,” added Mago Rudy. Castañeda was one of the youngest participants in the Televisa program according to El Heraldo de México.