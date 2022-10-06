Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her bum in sexy bikini photos!

Social media users shower her with criticism.

Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to show off her assets.

She posed suggestively for the camera.

Without a doubt, Lizbeth Rodríguez has positioned herself as one of the most controversial women on social media. This time it is not because of the rumors of romance with the rocker Alexa Lora’s daughter but for sharing photos that are more suggestive than ever. Lizbeth Rodríguez shares photos showing off her bum!

The popular Mexican host of Exponiendo Infieles always gives us something to talk about. After recent rumors of her possible relationship with model Celia Lora now she decided to show her assets on social media but it did not go as she expected.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her bum!

It seems that criticism is not an impediment for Lizbeth Rodríguez, because despite receiving derogatory messages on social media and even on her personal YouTube channel, Liz does not stop showing off her figure.

On this occasion, she was enjoying a vacation in Maracay, Venezuela. She decided to share pictures of herself enjoying a boat in a bikini on Instagram.