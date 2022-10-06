Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her bum in sexy bikini photos!
Social media users shower her with criticism. Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to show off her assets. She posed suggestively for the camera.
Without a doubt, Lizbeth Rodríguez has positioned herself as one of the most controversial women on social media. This time it is not because of the rumors of romance with the rocker Alexa Lora’s daughter but for sharing photos that are more suggestive than ever. Lizbeth Rodríguez shares photos showing off her bum!
The popular Mexican host of Exponiendo Infieles always gives us something to talk about. After recent rumors of her possible relationship with model Celia Lora now she decided to show her assets on social media but it did not go as she expected.
It seems that criticism is not an impediment for Lizbeth Rodríguez, because despite receiving derogatory messages on social media and even on her personal YouTube channel, Liz does not stop showing off her figure.
On this occasion, she was enjoying a vacation in Maracay, Venezuela. She decided to share pictures of herself enjoying a boat in a bikini on Instagram.
Lizbeth Rodríguez in a daring bikini
The collection of images shows Lizbeth Rodríguez in suggestive poses, which leave very little to the imagination. Given this, some fans of the Mexican beauty did not hesitate to thank her for “the eye taco”. Others just found it offensive.
“I almost fell,” is the description of the photos that Lizbeth shared in Instagram. The first of them shows her in a tiny and very colorful swimsuit, enjoying an afternoon on the beaches of Venezuela.
She wasn’t afraid to show off her charms
Another of the images simply surprised everyone. The influencer and model from platforms such as OnlyFans wasn’t shy about showing off her charms in a “spicy” pose featuring her bum.
As if this were not enough, Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a couple more images in the same post. She showed off her figure in an unimaginable way that reached 300,000 likes.
Lizbeth Rodríguez received a hail of criticism
Finally, followers did not hesitate to leave her compliments for the sexy pics: “I have the most beautiful idol.” “Spectacular” “You are the most beautiful being I could meet.”
However, the criticism and attacks did not wait either: “You need a good intimate bleaching.” “Ridiculous” “You are already very bare, you are no longer funny.” “Without contributing anything to society.”