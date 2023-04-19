Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » People say they heard Julián Figueroa’s voice during an interview with Maribel Guardia

People say they heard Julián Figueroa’s voice during an interview with Maribel Guardia

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Se escucha "la voz" de Julián Figueroa en entrevista de Maribel Guardia
  • A mysterious voice was heard in an interview with Maribel Guardia.
  • People say that it was Julián Figueroa’s voice.
  • Internet users manage to decipher what he supposedly said.

Did Julián Figueroa’s voice appear in an interview with his mother? Everyone is still talking about Julián Figueroa’s death. Recently a video went viral on TikTok because people said the late singer’s voice can be heard during an interview with Maribel Guardia.

Internet users deciphered the supposed message that Maribel Guardia’s son left in the video “from the afterlife”. Many found it chilling.

Julián Figueroa’s voice is heard during an interview with Maribel Guardia

Listening "the voice" by Julián Figueroa in an interview with Maribel Guardia
PHOTO: TikTok

TikTok users have made a fragment of an interview that Maribel Guardia gave after the death of her only son, Julián Figueroa, go viral.

The interview seems to be normal, however, things get strange when internet users say in the comments that they can hear a voice in the background saying something to Maribel.

“I died peacefully”

"i died in peace"the gloomy message that is supposedly the voice of Julián Figueroa
PHOTO: TikTok

Internet users gathered in the comments section of one of the videos and several people said that someone else had heard a voice in a fragment of the video.

People said that at one point in the interview the phrase “I died peacefully” can be heard in the background, insisting that it was a message from the late singer to his mother as she was talking to paparazzi.

People are terrified by the eerie clip

Users are terrified in the comments
PHOTO: TikTok

Several TikTok users commented that they were frightened and got goosebumps while listening carefully to the voice recording.

On the other hand, they felt strongly that it was the Julián’s voice.  Some commented: “He clearly says ‘I died peacefully.'” and “Oh God, yes it is heard.”

The other message that Julián sent to Maribel

The other message that Julián sent to Maribel
PHOTO: Telemundo

While the eerie “I died in peacefully” is going viral on TikTok, one of the psychics who predicted the actor’s death said that Julián Figueroa has a message for his mother.

Ramses Vidente, said in an interview with Telemundo: “The only thing I can tell you is that your son loves you from here to the other eternity. Forgive me, that’s what Juliancito says, for causing you greater pain.”

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Se escucha "la voz" de Julián Figueroa en entrevista de Maribel Guardia

People say they heard Julián Figueroa’s voice during an interview with Maribel Guardia
Lupillo Rivera incursiona en la industria del cannabis y lo ofrece a artistas

Lupillo Rivera ventures into the cannabis industry
Ángela Aguilar y Julián Figueroa

Ángela Aguilar opens up about Julián Figueroa (VIDEO)

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera insult Nodal and Eduin Caz
Arturo Peniche habla sobre Top Chef VIP y su relación con Laura Zapata en exclusiva

Arturo Peniche talks to MundoNOW about ‘Top Chef VIP’ and his relationship with Laura Zapata