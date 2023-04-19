People say they heard Julián Figueroa’s voice during an interview with Maribel Guardia
Did Julián Figueroa’s voice appear in an interview with his mother? Everyone is still talking about Julián Figueroa’s death. Recently a video went viral on TikTok because people said the late singer’s voice can be heard during an interview with Maribel Guardia.
Internet users deciphered the supposed message that Maribel Guardia’s son left in the video “from the afterlife”. Many found it chilling.
Julián Figueroa’s voice is heard during an interview with Maribel Guardia
TikTok users have made a fragment of an interview that Maribel Guardia gave after the death of her only son, Julián Figueroa, go viral.
The interview seems to be normal, however, things get strange when internet users say in the comments that they can hear a voice in the background saying something to Maribel.
“I died peacefully”
Internet users gathered in the comments section of one of the videos and several people said that someone else had heard a voice in a fragment of the video.
People said that at one point in the interview the phrase “I died peacefully” can be heard in the background, insisting that it was a message from the late singer to his mother as she was talking to paparazzi.
People are terrified by the eerie clip
Several TikTok users commented that they were frightened and got goosebumps while listening carefully to the voice recording.
On the other hand, they felt strongly that it was the Julián’s voice. Some commented: “He clearly says ‘I died peacefully.'” and “Oh God, yes it is heard.”
The other message that Julián sent to Maribel
While the eerie “I died in peacefully” is going viral on TikTok, one of the psychics who predicted the actor’s death said that Julián Figueroa has a message for his mother.
Ramses Vidente, said in an interview with Telemundo: “The only thing I can tell you is that your son loves you from here to the other eternity. Forgive me, that’s what Juliancito says, for causing you greater pain.”