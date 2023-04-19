A mysterious voice was heard in an interview with Maribel Guardia.

People say that it was Julián Figueroa’s voice.

Internet users manage to decipher what he supposedly said.

Did Julián Figueroa’s voice appear in an interview with his mother? Everyone is still talking about Julián Figueroa’s death. Recently a video went viral on TikTok because people said the late singer’s voice can be heard during an interview with Maribel Guardia.

Internet users deciphered the supposed message that Maribel Guardia’s son left in the video “from the afterlife”. Many found it chilling.

Julián Figueroa’s voice is heard during an interview with Maribel Guardia

TikTok users have made a fragment of an interview that Maribel Guardia gave after the death of her only son, Julián Figueroa, go viral.

The interview seems to be normal, however, things get strange when internet users say in the comments that they can hear a voice in the background saying something to Maribel.