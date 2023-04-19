Adamari shared a strange Instagram post.

Adamari López’s video has sparked controversy.

The former Hoy Día host is criticized for her statements. Adamari is back. The beloved Hispanic host has returned with an attitude after having enjoyed a trips with her daughter Alaia. This comes after she was fired from her home for over 10 years, Telemundo. Now Adamari is living in a completely different reality. It turns out that after a wave of controversies regarding her dismissal from the television network, the beloved Puerto Rican actress has returned with her iconic reels on Instagram, where she makes her millions of followers laugh. Adamari López has shared a new video that has everyone talking. Adamari drops a hint on Instagram The popular Puerto Rican host and actress shared an Instagram video where, as always, she looks impeccable wearing a sexy dress. However, her message sparked some controversy. After refraining from dropping hints to her ex Toni Costa or his girlfriend for a while, Adamari has returned with a video where she makes some divisive comments.

What did Adamari say? “Look what I’m going to tell you, don’t talk about me. Whatever you have to tell me, send me the message through your boyfriend who comes to see me every day,” says the host who appears wearing a fitted green dress that matches her eyes. Although Adamari Lopez has made it clear on several occasions that her reels are not for the purpose of accusing anyone of anything or dropping hints and that she only does it for ‘fun’, people still think she’s stirring the post regarding her former relationship with Toni Costa.

People are critical People commented on the video that some say promotes infidelity: “That is already clear… that she likes what belongs to others.” “Only she knows for what or for whom she does it.” “Those who comment that what she publishes is out of spite, it suits her very well to continue to do it because those who think like that are the ones that at some point felt so spiteful.” “But show us who it is” some said.

Another replacement for Adamari on Hoy Día? Telemundo told People magazine that Adamari would be replaced, although the network was vague. “The hosts of the program continue to be Daniel Arenas, Lissette Chiky Bombom Eduardo, Penelope Menchaca and Andrea Meza,” executives from the Hispanic company said. “In addition, there will be special invited hosts such as Frederik Oldenburg and Juan Rivera, among others,” Telemundo added, being very careful with the details when asked about Adamari López’s replacement, making it clear that Frederik will take her place.