After being fired are Adamari and Chiquibaby teaming up to put Telemundo in its place?
Adamari López and Chiquibaby appear together. The presenters teamed up after their dismissals from Telemundo. Are they putting the network in its place?
THEY MEET AGAIN! Adamari López and Chiquibaby surprised their fans by teaming up after leaving Telemundo. In a video posted by the Puerto Rican actress, the two women look happy along with Carlitos Pérez Ruiz.
Are they getting back at Telemundo? The surprising video caused a sensation among their fans, who wondered if the video is teasing a project on another network. This would support rumors that Adamari López received offers from Univisión and TV Azteca.
Looking relaxed and happy, Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiquibaby, decided to get together with Carlitos Ruiz to make an Instagram video. They highlighted their comedy skills and followed in the footsteps of the Puerto Rican actress, who didn’t hesitate to laugh about what they’re going through.
“Tell me your secret! From 1 to 10, how much FLOW do you have?” Adamari López wrote in the description of the video, where she seems more than happy with her friends. Soon after, internet users pointed out that the two should have their own show and forget about Telemundo.
A project on the horizon?
After appearing together, fans of both women pointed out that they need to have their own show to cheer up the audience, just as they did on Hoy Día. In addition, they pointed out that the women are missed on television since they were fired from Telemundo.
“The wives need their own show!” “How nice to see them together!” “That show would be spectacular. Things happen for a reason, now is your time” “Bravo, Ada. Now is where the best comes. You need and deserve your own program.” “Hey yes, the two are great in one program,” are some of the comments.
“We will follow you”
Likewise, fans pointed out that they will follow any project the pair starts and that they know that they will do amazingly anywhere they go. People pointed out that they are sorely missed on Hoy Día.
“Your achievements will be bigger than you imagine. You have everything with the power of God and then by your effort to shine. Wherever you are, we will follow you.” “Success Ada, today and always in all your projects.” “They were banished from Telemundo, but the program doesn’t have much left.” “They were the best team in the program, I miss the beautiful ladies.”