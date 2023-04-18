Adamari López and Chiquibaby appear together.

The presenters teamed up after their dismissals from Telemundo.

Are they putting the network in its place?

THEY MEET AGAIN! Adamari López and Chiquibaby surprised their fans by teaming up after leaving Telemundo. In a video posted by the Puerto Rican actress, the two women look happy along with Carlitos Pérez Ruiz.

Are they getting back at Telemundo? The surprising video caused a sensation among their fans, who wondered if the video is teasing a project on another network. This would support rumors that Adamari López received offers from Univisión and TV Azteca.

Adamari López and Chiquibaby together again

Looking relaxed and happy, Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiquibaby, decided to get together with Carlitos Ruiz to make an Instagram video. They highlighted their comedy skills and followed in the footsteps of the Puerto Rican actress, who didn’t hesitate to laugh about what they’re going through.

“Tell me your secret! From 1 to 10, how much FLOW do you have?” Adamari López wrote in the description of the video, where she seems more than happy with her friends. Soon after, internet users pointed out that the two should have their own show and forget about Telemundo.